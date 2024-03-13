Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, $50 off Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam, Dreo tower fans, Waterpiks, more

On Wednesday, we have some seriously impressive sales to share — including an exclusive deal that saves you $92 on a lightning-fast GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC with the coupon code bgr13off. You’ll also find Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189 (all-time low) and a $50 discount on the super popular Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam.

Here are our picks for the top deals of the day on Wednesday, March 13.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured deals: GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC

Yesterday, our featured deal got you an exclusive discount on a powerful AMD-powered GEEKOM mini PC. Of note, that deal is available and you can save $20 directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725).

Today, however, we’re going to give you another option that also comes with an exclusive discount for BGR readers. It’s the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC, which is a similarly powerful mini PC, but this time it’s got a blazing-fast Intel chipset.

This model is a beast, featuring a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 4.0 ports, and Windows 11 Pro.

The IT13 mini PC retails for $899, but it’s currently on sale for $849. BGR readers can save another 5% on top of that and get one for $806.55 with coupon code bgr13off.

Available on Amazon

Just like yesterday’s deal, this one is available directly on the GEEKOM site (coupon code bgr13off) and on Amazon (coupon code bgr13off).

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon