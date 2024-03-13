Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, $50 off Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam, Dreo tower fans, Waterpiks, more

On Wednesday, we have some seriously impressive sales to share — including an exclusive deal that saves you $92 on a lightning-fast GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC with the coupon code bgr13off. You’ll also find Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189 (all-time low) and a $50 discount on the super popular Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam.
Featured deals: GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC
Yesterday, our featured deal got you an exclusive discount on a powerful AMD-powered GEEKOM mini PC. Of note, that deal is available and you can save $20 directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725).
Today, however, we’re going to give you another option that also comes with an exclusive discount for BGR readers. It’s the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC, which is a similarly powerful mini PC, but this time it’s got a blazing-fast Intel chipset.
This model is a beast, featuring a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 4.0 ports, and Windows 11 Pro.
The IT13 mini PC retails for $899, but it’s currently on sale for $849. BGR readers can save another 5% on top of that and get one for $806.55 with coupon code bgr13off.
Just like yesterday’s deal, this one is available directly on the GEEKOM site (coupon code bgr13off) and on Amazon (coupon code bgr13off).
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Get the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC for $806.55 instead of $899 with coupon code bgr13off
- The Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam is one of the best wet/dry vacuums on the planet, and it’s $50 off today
- Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- You can save another $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy medications
- Plus, you’ll also save $15 when you spend $60+ on bath & body products
- Spring weather is right around the corner, so save on Dreo tower fans with this sale
- The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is discounted in every color
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189, the best price ever
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are now available to purchase!
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to $999 at Best Buy until it sells out
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off, with prices starting at $349
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad mini is $99 off at $399.99 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get ready for spring 2024 with this great sale on Weber grills
- Kick scooters start at $26, and electric scooters are up to 42% off
- You’ll find two pages of discounted PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch games in Amazon’s big sale
- The Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer Switch is a smart light switch with an Echo Dot built in, and it’s 39% off right now
- Samsung Discover might be over, but you can still save big on stunning Samsung monitors
- iRobot’s new Roomba sale saves you hundreds on popular robot vacuums, with prices from $179.99
- Score a Seagate 4TB external hard drive for $99.99
- Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are on sale this week at great prices
- ASUS ROG and TUF gaming laptops start at $799.99 on sale
- Square Reader is down to $47, and the upgraded Square Terminal is $50 off at $249
- GE CYNC smart light deals start at $15.98 right now
- Check out the ASUS Zenbook 15 laptop while it’s 13% off
- Save big on Breville Barista espresso machines