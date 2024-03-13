Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPad Pro 2024 Google Gemini iPhone Sideloading Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, $50 off Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam, Dreo tower fans, Waterpiks, more

By
Published Mar 13th, 2024 9:33AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

On Wednesday, we have some seriously impressive sales to share — including an exclusive deal that saves you $92 on a lightning-fast GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC with the coupon code bgr13off. You’ll also find Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189 (all-time low) and a $50 discount on the super popular Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam.

Here are our picks for the top deals of the day on Wednesday, March 13.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Featured deals: GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC

GEEKOM Mini IT13

Yesterday, our featured deal got you an exclusive discount on a powerful AMD-powered GEEKOM mini PC. Of note, that deal is available and you can save $20 directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725).

Today, however, we’re going to give you another option that also comes with an exclusive discount for BGR readers. It’s the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC, which is a similarly powerful mini PC, but this time it’s got a blazing-fast Intel chipset.

This model is a beast, featuring a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 4.0 ports, and Windows 11 Pro.

The IT13 mini PC retails for $899, but it’s currently on sale for $849. BGR readers can save another 5% on top of that and get one for $806.55 with coupon code bgr13off.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Just like yesterday’s deal, this one is available directly on the GEEKOM site (coupon code bgr13off) and on Amazon (coupon code bgr13off).

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $475+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals