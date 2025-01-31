Today’s deals: $17.50 Apple AirTags, $79 Vizio soundbar, $500 off eufy Omni S1 Pro, $180 Beats Studio Pro, more

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 preorder deals save you up to $1,250
, and they’re still available if you haven’t yet taken advantage. There are also plenty of other great deals today, like 4-packs of Apple AirTag trackers for just $69.99 (all-time low). The eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum & mop has a massive $500 discount right now, and our favorite entry-level Vizio soundbar is down to $79. Plus, $350 Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are on sale for just $179.99.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Pre-order a Galaxy S25 from Samsung and save up to $1,250 thanks to Samsung’s killer deals!
- Get a best-selling entry-level Vizio soundbar on sale for just $79
- We’re getting ready to review the eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum & mop but in the meantime, it’s on sale with a massive $500 discount and it’s eufy’s best new model in ages
- AirPod Max are way too expensive, so get Beats Studio Pro headphones instead while they’re down to $179.99 rather than $350
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $679.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy 🚨 (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Pick up a best-selling Ninja BL770AMZ Blender for $139.99 instead of $200
- Anker 6-foot USB-C cables are only $4 each when you buy a 2-pack for $7.99 on sale
- The ultra-powerful AOC AX16 Pro gaming laptop is down to just $479.98 instead of $1,700!
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Valentine’s Day chocolate sale: Buy 2, save 15%
- Spend $80+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty and Charmin, and get a $20 Amazon credit
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- The eufy Video Smart Lock E330 replaces your smart lock, regular doorbell, and video doorbell — and it’s 40% off at $167.99
- HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth stainless steel water bottles and HYDRO FLASK Travel Tumbler stainless steel cups are both down to $25.97 instead of $40
- Wondering why more than 10,000 people bought a Magic Bullet 11-piece blender set in the past month? The price cut from $50 to $29.99 definitely had something to do with it
- Get a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.99 total — that’s $6.50 each
- Need a portable charger? The Anker Zolo 20,000 mAh portable power bank is down to $27.99 instead of $36
- The $180 Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is on sale for $139.99 in every colorway
- Score a TP-Link mesh WiFi 6 system for just $159.99, or upgrade to WiFi 6E for $269.99 instead of $300
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $200 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” and “acceptable” condition
