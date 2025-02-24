Today’s deals: $164 iPhone SE, $799 M2 MacBook Air, $300 off Peloton Bike, $28 Anker waterproof speaker, more

A fresh new week means fresh new deals, and we’ve got some terrific new sales for you to check out this morning. If you’re not happy that Apple discontinued the iPhone SE, you’ve got a chance to pick up a factory unlocked renewed model for just $164. M2 MacBook Air laptops are down to just $799.99, and a best-selling Anker Soundcore waterproof speaker is down to just $27.99 instead of $45.
Check out all that and so much more in this deal roundup for Monday, February 24.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $100+ on baby essentials from Pampers, Huggies Gerber, and more, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit with coupon code BABYSTOCKUP
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $164 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” or “acceptable” condition
- The Anker Soundcore 2 portable waterproof speaker was bought by 10,000+ people in the past month alone, and now it’s down to $27.99 instead of $45
- Save $300 on either the Peloton Bike or Pelton Bike+
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air (13-inch): $799.99 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- One of the best-selling 3-in-1 wireless Apple chargers is down to just $16.14 with coupon code YLZ95KYG
- Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous toothpaste is 20% off at $11.99 per tube
- Also, Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- A bunch of popular laptops are on sale with deep discounts, like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for $999.99 instead of $1,750, and the $800 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $379
- One of our favorite new robot vacuum and mop models, the eufy Omni C20, is on sale for $399.99 instead of $650
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $285 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- Score a Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $299.95, which is a 21% discount
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Fitbit fitness bands and smartwatches are up to 30% off right now — our favorite deal is the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $115.95
- We’re big fans of the Logitech MX Keys S wireless keyboard here at BGR, and it’s currently 10% off at $98
- There’s a huge Apple accessory sale happening right now that saves you up to 40% off iPhone cases, cables, charger adapters, AirTags, EarPods, MagSafe Chargers, FineWoven Wallets, AirPods, and more!
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.