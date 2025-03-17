Today’s deals: $160 iPhone SE 3, 35% off Red Bull, Sonos speakers, 48% off DEWALT power tools, more

If you missed out on the launch sale for the awesome new 70mai 4K Omni dash cam with an emoji face, you’ve still got some time so be sure to check it out! Other top deals on Monday include the iPhone SE 3 for under $160 renewed, 35% off Red Bull energy drinks, Sonos speakers on sale, and nearly half off a best-selling DEWALT power tool set.
You’ll find those deals and so much more in this roundup for Monday, March 17.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — The 70mai 4K Omni is a first-of-its-kind dash cam, and there’s a special launch discount… plus, add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart, and it’s free with the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $160 today in “excellent” condition, or even less money if you get one in “good” condition
- Pick up a 12-pack of Red Bull energy drinks for $23.86 instead of $37 when you clip the on-site coupon and use Subscribe & Save (remember, you can always cancel right after your order ships if you don’t want to subscribe)
- Best-selling Sonos speakers like the Sonos Move 2 and Sonos Era 100 are all 20% off right now
- More than 20,000 people in the past month bought this DEWALT cordless drill and impact driver set — get yours while it’s 48% off at $124
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $329 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $349) (2025’s lowest price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are awesome, and they’re cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 right now at $149 on sale
- You can also score top-of-the-line Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $349 instead of $429
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Sony wireless headphones start at just $38 while they’re on sale with deep discounts
- Get the best-in-class Sony XM5 ANC headphones for $328 instead of $400
- Or, pick up previous-gen Sony XM4 ANC headphones for $248
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $18.99 for a pair
- Save big on Bose soundbars, including the Bose TV Speaker for $219 and the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399.99
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush is on sale for $99.99, so you don’t have any excuses anymore for using an old manual brush
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- The $1,000 Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine is down to $799.95 — if you’re a coffee lover, it’ll change your life!
- Score a Samsung PRO Plus 1TB microSD card for $89.99 instead of $120 — guys… it’s not just PRO, it’s PRO Plus!
- Score a foldable treadmill for just $184.99 with this limited-time deal
