Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iCloud Apple Intelligence Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
EXCLUSIVE DEAL: 67% off the hottest new vacuum of 2024
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: 10% off PlayStation, Xbox, & Roblox gift cards, $4.75 Kasa mini smart plugs, more

By
Published Nov 14th, 2024 9:27AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Black Friday sales officially kick off next week, but there are obviously tons of Black Friday deals that are already available now. Our favorite on Thursday is a big sale that slashes 10% off gift cards for PlayStation, Xbox, Roblox, and Fortnite. For example, you can buy a $100 gift card for $90! You can also save big on best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs and so much more.

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, November 14.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals