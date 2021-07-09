Click to Skip Ad
Deals

Today’s best deals: $3 Alexa smart plugs, must-have $34 kitchen gadget, $11 air fryer accessory, $280 Windows 10 laptop, more

July 9th, 2021 at 10:43 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fridays are great for so many reasons, and the main reason is fairly obvious. The weekend is just around the corner! This Friday, however, you have another reason to celebrate. Just wait until you see all the incredible daily deals we found for you today. Here are some highlights:

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

Smart Plug Works with Alexa and Google Home, WiFi Outlet Mini Socket Remote Control with Timer… List Price:$24.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$12.50 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: LJFPY4K4 Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14” HD Display,… List Price:$269.99 Price:$233.04 You Save:$36.95 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1" - Intel Celeron N4120 | 1366 x 768 Display | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | Expa… List Price:$299.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price:$54.98 Price:$45.17 You Save:$9.81 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$70.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Ho… List Price:$24.95 Price:$22.95 You Save:$2.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: J8BVIPS3 Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.98 You Save:$39.99 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.99 You Save:$7.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price:$39.99 Price:$33.99 You Save:$6.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, Air Fryer Accessories Cook Times, Airfryer Accessory Magnet… Price:$11.45 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical (LT1) List Price:$849.00 Price:$535.00 You Save:$314.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower with LCD Monitor List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.20 You Save:$199.80 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights 100ft (2 Rolls of 50ft) Smart Light Strips with App Control Remote,… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 ($0.25 / Feet) You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids, Heavy Sleepers, Bedroom, with Sunrise Simulation, S… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.98 You Save:$26.01 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

