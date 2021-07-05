Today only: Our favorite self-emptying robot vacuum hits new all-time low price at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We constantly receive new robot vacuum cleaners to test, which makes sense considering how popular they are. I have already tested more than a dozen new autonomous vacuums and mops so far in 2021. And the year isn’t even half over! I test new robot vacuum cleaners all the time ahead of launch, and I love it. But there’s also a downside: I’ve become spoiled. I have tested so many different models with the awesome new self-emptying feature that’s growing in popularity. As a result, I can’t bear to use a robot vacuum anymore unless it has this fantastic convenience feature.

Anyone out there who is looking for the best of the best definitely needs a self-emptying robot vacuum. And if you hurry, you can get your hands on my favorite new model. It’s called the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, and there’s a coupon right now at Amazon that’ll save you a whopping $140!

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro are finally back in stock... at the lowest price since Prime Day! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Yes, “Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station” is a mouthful. But it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you get your hands on this awesome robot vacuum. Despite the hefty $699.99 price tag, this awesome new robot vacuum is actually priced lower than comparable models. In fact, we’ve seen self-emptying robot vacuums that don’t even have built-in mopping retail for as much as $1,400! Our favorite model prior to the release of the new N8 Pro+ was the Ecovacs T8. The problem is that it retails for $900 with its self-emptying station. Even if you take advantage of a double-discount right now and buy the Deebot T8 and its auto-empty station separately, it’s still going to cost you $750.

The hot new Deebot N8 Pro+ combines a powerful robot vacuum with LIDAR-based navigation and an intelligent robot mop that automatically stops mopping when it rolls over carpets and rugs. This model also features excellent obstacle avoidance technology and multi-floor mapping, in addition to all the other bells and whistles you would expect from a premium model like that. Of course, the best part is still the auto-empty station. It lets you use this autonomous vacuum for up to two months without even thinking about it!

I’m beyond impressed with the new N8 Pro+. And now, you can finally see what all the fuss is about. The N8 Pro+ just got its deepest discount ever at Amazon in a one-day sale! The sale also includes two other models with prices starting at just $379.99. They’re great options too, but you should definitely spring for the self-emptying model if you can.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Superior 2600Pa Suction, L… List Price: $699.99 Price: $559.98 You Save: $140.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station features the latest technologies to create the ultimate autonomous cleaning experience

Strong 2600Pa suction ensures that no dirt or dust is left behind, whether it’s on hard floors or low-pile rugs and carpets

The N8 Pro+ is still nice and quiet despite being so powerful and efficient

Vacuum and mop in one go with special sensors that automatically stop mopping when your robot reaches a carpet or rug!

Laser-based 3D mapping and navigation technology detects and avoids objects and walls in your robot’s path

Aerospace-grade dToF detection sensors generate maps with 4X greater precision and 2X greater range than standard laser mapping



Auto-empty station lets your N8 Pro+ empty the contents of its dust bin automatically so it can run for months without needing to be emptied!

Your purchase includes (1) DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot, (1) Auto-Empty Station, (2) Auto-Empty Station Bags, (1) Charging Dock, (1) Washable Mopping Pad, (10) Disposable Mopping Pads, (2) Side Brushes, (1) High-Efficiency Air Filter, (1) Instruction Manual.

12-month limited warranty

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Superior 2600Pa Suction, L… List Price: $699.99 Price: $559.98 You Save: $140.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.