This might be your last chance to get AirPods Pro 2 for $199

Among our readers, no headphones are as popular as Apple’s AirPods Pro. And right now, there’s an AirPods Pro 2 deal on Amazon that slashes these top-selling earbuds to the lowest price ever.

Thanks to a 20% discount, you can currently pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for just $199.99. That matches the lowest price since these upgraded noise cancelling earbuds were first released this past October. But it looks like there’s a good chance this deal will end soon. So, if you’re looking to pick up a pair, this might be your last opportunity for a while to save big money.

Normally priced at $249, AirPods Pro 2 have been on sale at a number of popular retailers lately. That includes Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and even Verizon Wireless. Unfortunately, most of those deals have now ended.

If you follow our comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals online, you know that most retailers are no longer offering AirPods Pro 2 on sale with deep discounts. Most retailers brought them back up to the full retail price of $249, while one or two are still offering a $20 discount.

But why buy a pair with a $20 discount when you can save $50 instead?

Amazon’s AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best offer you’ll find online right now. It slashes Apple’s flagship noise cancelling earphones to $199.99 instead of $249. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever.

Compared to the 1st-generation model, AirPods Pro 2 offer a solid upgrade. They feature the new Apple H2 chip with better battery life. You also get improved active noise cancellation technology, which is obviously a big upgrade.

On top of that, there are several other upgrades on the 2nd-generation model. Examples include the ability to control playback volume on the stems and a new MagSafe charging case with integrated Find My support.

If you want a new pair of AirPods but you’re hoping to spend a bit less money, we’ve got you covered.

First up, entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99 right now. Once again, that matches the lowest price of 2023 so far.

Or, if you want a big upgrade, AirPods 3 are down to $144.99 today if you get them renewed from Amazon. AirPods 3 were on sale for $149.99 yesterday, but today there’s an extra $5 discount. These refurbished AirPods are guaranteed to look and function like new ones, or you can return them for a full refund.

For more of the best offers that are available now, definitely check out our AirPods deals guide.