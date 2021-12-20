This Kindle sale at Amazon is almost too good to be true

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Was it one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2021 to read more? Plenty of people choose that as a resolution heading into the following year. But if you didn’t do a great job of that in 2021, you should try and change it up for 2022. The Kindle sale at Amazon that’s going on right now can be a big boost for your reading goals.

The Kindle sale gives you great deals

The Kindle is one of the most innovative e-readers to ever hit the market. It allows you to download books and so much more to your device and read on the go. As the years have gone on, they’ve evolved for the better. The prices as well have gone up though.

That’s why it makes sense to hit up this Kindle sale while you can. You can get the Kindle in either black or white with ads for only $54.99. That’s a 39% discount!

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported List Price: $89.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $35.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - White - Ad-Supported List Price: $89.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $35.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Built for reading, the 167 ppi glare-free display reads like real paper. Even in direct sunlight, you’ll enjoy some of the best and engaging stories. Also, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. The brightness is adjustable, so you can figure out what is comfortable for you.

This is a great deal, but it’s one we’re telling you to pass up. Why? Because there’s an even better one for the same price.

Better Kindle deal for the same price

Why wouldn’t you want something for free? You can get three months of Kindle Unlimited totally free when you purchase this version of the Kindle in white and this version of the Kindle in black. These still have ads but you can Kindle Unlimited for three months!

Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks with just the swipe of a few fingers on a screen. The audiobooks come from the audiobook app, Audible. You can pair your Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to seamlessly switch to playing an audiobook or music out loud.

As we said, these are the same price as the other ones, so they are down to just $54.99! That’s $35 you can save and, at this time of year, saving is a top priority for many.

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported + 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimite… List Price: $89.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $35.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - White - Ad-Supported + 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimite… List Price: $89.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $35.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For those who hate ads

If you don’t want ads to intermingle with the words on your Kindle, you can also choose the Kindle without ads in both colors too. Typically sold for $110, this is down $35 as well to just $74.99. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy the three months free of Kindle Unlimited for no additional cost.

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - White + 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimited (with auto-re… List Price: $109.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $35.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black + 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimited (with auto-re… List Price: $109.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $35.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can choose the option without the Kindle Unlimited for free as well, but why wouldn’t you want it? In case you do, you can find them in black and white here. While you’re at it, take a look at our review of the Kindle Paperwhite (2021).

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black List Price: $109.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $35.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - White List Price: $109.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $35.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.