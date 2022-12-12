The Kindle deals at Amazon right now are almost too good to be true

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Brush up on your reading by getting a Kindle. It’s one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re able to read wherever you go. Not only are they easy to bring with you, but they also allow you access to millions of books, short stories, and magazines. All of this is set right at your fingertips. The Kindle deals at Amazon right now are a perfect incentive to buy one now.

Ever since the first Kindle came on the market, Kindles have become more advanced. Some of the best options that you can find are available on sale right now in this big sale. But we don’t know how long the prices are going to stay this low. So hurry up and snag these Kindle deals before it’s too late.

Kindle deals up to 24% off

For the biggest discount, you can look at the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This is a 32GB Kindle and has a 6.8″ display with an auto-adjusting front light. You can charge this wirelessly and it will deliver a battery life of up to 10 weeks. Also, the flush-front design with a 300 ppi glare-free display will look like you’re reading a real piece of paper. It’s down 24% today, so you can get it for just $144.99.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – With a 6.8" display, wireless charging, and auto-… $189.99 $144.99 Save up to 24% Available on Amazon

Other Kindle Paperwhites that are on sale are the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB with or without lockscreen ads. These both offer a 6.8″ display with adjustable warm light. They have thinner borders than previous iterations and can be charged with battery life of up to 10 weeks. They are both waterproof as well, making them perfect for summer beach reading.

The difference is that one has ads on the lockscreen when you aren’t reading and the other doesn’t. That does carry a different price, but it’s not much of a difference. The Kindle Paperwhite without ads is down to $129.99. The one with ads is only $109.99. Those are discounted of 19% and 21% respectively.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light – Without Lockscre… $159.99 $129.99 Save up to 19% Available on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light $139.99 $109.99 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

Kindle Oasis deals

For Kindle deals on the Kindle Oasis, see the original option here. This offers a 7″ screen, so it’s a little bit bigger than the Paperwhite. It is IPX8 waterproof rated, allowing you to read in the bathtub, pool, or anywhere else near water. It reads like real paper and also works well with Audible, so you can listen to your stories.

The 8GB option of this is down to just $199.99. The 32GB is only $224.99. Those are savings of $50 and $55 respectively. These have lockscreen ads.

Kindle Oasis – With 7” display and page turn buttons $249.99 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Kindle Oasis – With 7” display and page turn buttons $279.99 $224.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Make sure you select the options with three months of free Kindle Unlimited. If you want ones without lockscreen ads, the options are down to $244.99 and $294.99. The $294.99 option also has cellular connectivity on top of Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can peruse the Internet from anywhere.

Kindle Oasis – With 7” display and page turn buttons - Without Lockscreen Ads $299.99 $244.99 Save up to 18% Available on Amazon

Kindle Oasis – With 7” display and page turn buttons – Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity, 32 G… $349.99 $294.99 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

You can also get the All-new Kindle, released in 2022, for only $89.99. This comes with 16GB and lasts for up to six weeks on a single charge. It’s the final of the amazing Kindle deals you can find at Amazon right now.