Start 2022 off right with great workout deals from Echelon Fitness

Most people make the New Year’s resolution to try and get into better shape. Most people stick with that for a few weeks and then give up. But there are ways to work hard in order to succeed with this. Making achievable goals rather than just saying, “I want to lose 30 pounds” is a good start. Planning out your health goals and committing to moving more and doing more cardio makes a lot of sense. Echelon Fitness has plenty of equipment that can help you reach the gains you want.

Echelon Fitness has workout equipment for all kinds of people looking to exercise. With reasonable pricing and plenty of availability, you can find an option that’s right for you. As 2022 approaches, there are great deals and products offered by Echelon Fitness that you need to know about. Here are some of the best, starting with the latest exercise bike.

Echelon Fitness’s latest innovation

Starting in 2022, the Echelon EX-8S will be available to customers and it is sure to impress. This is a stationary bike but also so much more. It is a first-of-its-kind connected bike with an immersive curved 24″ touchscreen display. The flywheels illuminate, so it gives you the ability to turn your home into a spin studio.

Created by Eric Villency, the same designer who designed the original Peloton and SoulCycle bikes, this gives you an easier way to change the resistance. This is the first bike with resistance buttons in the handlebars (patent-pending), so you don’t have to reach down to the knob while you’re in standing up and pedaling. This features a solid platform that moves minimally, so the bike won’t shake as you’re cycling.

You’ll be able to enjoy live and on-demand classes with a wide variety of difficulties and music choices. There are 32 levels of motorized magnetic resistance, a USB charging port, mounted dumbbell and water bottle holders, and pedals. The screen can be rotated 180° for extended workouts off the bike. This is available to pre-order right now on sale for $1,999, which includes shipping and white glove delivery. That deal is only good through Jan. 15, 2022. You will need a membership that costs $34.99 per month to use this.

Echelon EX-8S Price: $1,999.00 now through Jan. 15

More exercise equipment for your home

While the EX-8S is the newest option when it comes to exercise bikes, there are plenty of other options Echelon has to offer for more workout equipment. The Stride-5S is also currently on sale, allowing you to set up a treadmill in your home. This is a premium connected treadmill with an impact-absorbing running deck and steel frame. It is made to withstand high-impact use and it accommodates a variety of running styles.

The 24″ HD touchscreen is simple to utilize and you can set your speed and incline settings from it or the handlebar. One of the best parts about this treadmill is that it’s easy to fold up and store. You can follow your performance stats in real-time and track your health metrics with integrated heart rate sensors. This is 22% off right now. Get it for just $1,950.21.

Echelon Stride-5S Smart Treadmill Price: $1,950.21

Echelon Fitness helps you tone and strengthen your muscles

More cardio and strengthening exercises are available with the Echelon Row-S Connected Rowing Machine. This offers a low-impact, total body workout that targets 85% of your muscles. There are engaging rowing classes that you can take, as well as scenic waterway workouts with destinations around the world. You can adjust the resistance from the handlebars, letting you customize your workout more easily. The 22″ touchscreen flips 180° for more workouts. With 32 levels of resistance and a wide range of licensed music, this is a great rowing machine for you. It’s also 22% off, selling for only $1,247.01.

You can also choose the Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror. This is an update on the original Reflect mirror, as the touchscreen display is now 50″. Get access to over 2,000 studio-quality fitness classes on the mirrored surface that allows members to view their form while following the instructor. HIIT, Core, Yoga, Pilates, and other class types are available. You can install this on your wall or with a stand that’s sold separately. Get it for only $1,170 while it’s on sale.

Echelon Row-S Connected Rowing Machine Price: $1,247.01

Echelon Fitness Reflect Touch Mirror Price: $1,170.00

More about Echelon Fitness

Echelon Fitness is growing its global presence with studios in the US, France, Germany, South America, and the UK. The ability to get Echelon products is simple, as they are sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kohl’s, Dick’s, and more. There is exclusive content from partners like Pitbull, Old Dominion, Disney, and Warner Brothers, allowing you to vary up your workouts.

There is a wide range of products available in different price ranges, so you can find options that fit your budget. Also, with a monthly membership ($34.99/month), anyone can enjoy the exciting classes and content to use with your equipment. There are new fitness Programs and Challenges to target specific member goals. The multimedia experience with music videos, musical performances, artist spotlights, and more makes you feel like you’re in a club or studio while you’re in the comfort of your home.

Choosing between exercise classes, guided meditations, prenatal classes, outdoor run sessions, boxing, circuit training, cardio dance, Zumba party rides, and more are just some of what Echelon Fitness is offering in 2022. Now is a great time to focus on your fitness. Echelon Fitness can aid you in that.