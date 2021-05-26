Oops: Price mistake on Amazon drops smart plugs with 52K 5-star ratings to $3.75

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to spice up your smart home game, there’s a sale on Amazon right now that you absolutely MUST take advantage of. And you had better hurry because it appears to be a big mistake on the seller’s part!

Amazon is running tons of great deals right now on smart home gadgets. And now, that includes a terrific discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. Sure we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener that lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone or even your voice — which happens to be on sale for just $19.99 right now! But there’s something else that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home.

It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running a fantastic limited-time sale on Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, which happen to be among the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon’s entire site!

These super-popular smart plugs aren’t just best-sellers on Amazon. They also happen to be beloved, as you’ll clearly see if you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. More than 52,000 Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars in their reviews, and that’s no easy feat. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $27.99?!

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

At full retail, you can already get them for under $7 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if you grab a 4-pack right now before Amazon’s discount disappears, you’ll only pay $3.75 per plug.

That’s insane!

Just use the promo code B079MFTYMV at checkout, and you’ll slash the price all the way down to $14.99 for a 4-pack of plugs! If that price is so low that it seems like a mistake… it’s because it IS a mistake. The seller accidentally added an extra 11% discount on the product page instead of only offering the coupon discount, as it said it was going to in an email to BGR Deals.

There’s a good chance this error will be fixed very soon now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up or you’ll miss out!

Whether you’re just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market or you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, of course, and you obviously have some wireless home security cameras spread around your home. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new full-color night vision feature is on sale for just $29.98.

That’s all well and good, but smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone, so don’t miss this great deal. Remember, the extra 11% discount is an error on the seller’s part, so you’re going to miss it if you don’t rush over to Amazon now. The good news is that even if you do miss this deal, you’ll still be able to use that coupon code to slash the price to $17.49, which works out to $4.50 per plug!

