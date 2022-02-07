Save nearly $100, today only, on the yeedi vac robot vacuum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being able to choose a top option in a product category is always what a consumer wants. However, sometimes, the price is an issue. If you’re looking for the best television, you will weigh prices and aim to find the best quality and the best deal. When it comes to robot vacuums, they can get extremely expensive. That’s why you always want to cash in on a deal when you can. Right now, one of the best options is available for a super-low price. The yeedi vac robot vacuum is down nearly $100!

yeedi vac discounts

As we highlighted recently, the yeedi vac robot vacuum delivers power that you want. This boosts up to 3,000pa when on the Max+ setting. There are other settings, the max and standard, that you can choose to run the battery longer. There is a sensor that detects when you’re about to go over a carpet and it automatically increases the suction.

The one brush makes for easy maintenance and the dustbin takes almost no time to empty. It features a slim design that can fit under a lot of furniture. Controlling it through the yeedi app is extremely simple. You can go into the app and tell it where to go, changing up the room assignments and even drawing your own layout of what you want vacuumed. It even syncs up with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

yeedi vac robot vacuum List Price:$239.99 Price:$207.99 You Save:$32.00 (13%) Buy NowCoupon Code: YEEDIVAC12 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The big price discount

This vacuum has a battery life that runs for up to 110 minutes. Once it needs to be recharged, it automatically returns to the dock to boost itself. You can also upgrade it to make it a 2-in-1 mop and vacuum. But that’s not the best thing about the yeedi vac today.

Normally, this costs just shy of $300 and it’s totally worth it. But today, thanks to being included in the Amazon Deals of the Day, it is down nearly $100. You’re getting a low price plus a coupon code plus an additional discount to get it down to $207.99! After you’ve applied a $20 coupon, you can add in the code YEEDIVAC12 to save additional money!

This offer only lasts through midnight Pacific Standard Time. So you better hurry to get an extremely low price on a great robot vacuum. This is the kind of deal smart consumers have been waiting for.

More info on the yeedi vac robot vacuum

Here are some more details regarding the yeedi vac.

Cleans up all kinds of debris. It can boost to 3000Pa suction plus there’s a side brush and a floating rolling brush to loosen, sweep and suck up dirt from all surfaces and corners.

Perfect for carpet and hard floor vacuuming and it has a carpet boost for deep carpet cleaning

Advanced visual mapping that you utilize through the yeedi app, along with the floor tracking sensor, lets it clean in neat rows. It won’t miss spots. Plus, you can edit the map to customize it to your home. You can also schedule times you want it to run through the app.

The battery runs up to 110 minutes on a single charge. Auto recharges and resumes cleaning right where it left off when it stopped to recharge.

Control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

