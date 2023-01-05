Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is $160 off in every color today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Despite increasing competition, Samsung’s lineup of foldable smartphones is still the best in the business. And today, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale with discounts of up to $160 off.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already the most affordable model among the company’s current-generation foldables. With a starting price of $999.99, its MSRP is $800 less than the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Today, however, Amazon is running a big sale that makes it even more affordable. The unlocked version of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is currently $150 off if you buy the 128GB model. That drops the price to $849.99.

Or, you can save $160 on the 256GB version and get it for $899.99, which is down from $1,059.99.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a portrait design that gives it a nice tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display when unfolded. The design is also much more compact than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when unfolded, so it fits better in most pockets.

There’s a secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen on the outside of the phone, which means you don’t even have to open it to see notifications and other info. Other key specs include a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 10x digital zoom, a 10-megapixel selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, and a nice big 3,700 mAh battery.

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $400 off at Amazon, which is a huge discount. But even with that 22% price cut, it still starts at $1,399.99.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s current deals slash the starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to just $849.99. It’s the cheapest price on any current Samsung foldable, and it’s a terrific deal on what’s sure to be a great upgrade compared to your current phone.

Every available color for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is included in this deal, and you can see them all on the sale page.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, Flex Mode, Hand… $999.99 $849.99 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon