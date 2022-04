Mind-blowing Rhino Blinds R180 from TikTok is in stock – every hunter needs one

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Viral TikToks will lead you to all sorts of unexpected places these days. Sometimes you’ll discover talented young creators. Other times you’ll come across brilliant Amazon finds that you need in your life immediately. Such is the case with a crazy TikTok video that we came across recently showing off the Rhino Blinds R180 hunting blind.

That TikTok led us to the best hunting gear on Amazon. In fact, you’re going to want one even if you’re not a hunter. Trust us… just wait until you see this thing in action.

Rhino Blinds R180 3 Person See-Through Hunting Ground Blind Price: $245.29 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magic is real and I’ve got the proof. If anyone out there who is reading this doesn’t believe me, you’ll come around as soon as you watch the crazy video embedded below.

Seriously, this HAS to be some kind of black magic, right?!

All right, everyone calm down… so it’s just a brilliant design and not ACTUAL magic. It’s still pretty incredible though, and it’s the single greatest gift you can possibly get for anyone out there who is a hunter or even just an outdoorsman.

The design uses a special kind of scrim material that appears opaque when lit from the front. However, you can see right through it when the lighting source comes from the other side!

This is easily one of the coolest things we’ve seen in a very, very long time. It’s called the Rhino Blinds R180 See-Through Hunting Blind, and it’s available right now at Amazon.

Rhino Blinds R180 is our favorite hunting gear on Amazon

Needless to say, you don’t need to be a hunter to be impressed by the See-Through Hunting Blind. You also don’t need to be a hunter to get one and use it all the time.

How awesome would it be to camp in this thing?! You’ll be sheltered from all the elements and you get about the same privacy you’d get from any normal tent when it’s all zipped up and closed. But you also get a crystal clear view of everything around you! Sit back and enjoy the scenery… relax and stare out at the sky… it’s so awesome!

You can even use it at night and gaze out at the stars. And as long as there are no lights on inside the tent, no one can see in.

Of course, this tent is designed for hunters and that’s who is likely to NEED it as opposed to just wanting it. After all, it’s a hunting blind and not just a traditional tent. Even beginners are well aware of how important it is to stay out of sight so you don’t scare off game, and that often means perching in a tree on a deer stand for hours on end.

Wouldn’t you be more comfortable on the ground?

Rhino Blinds R180 3 Person See-Through Hunting Ground Blind Price: $245.29 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

This awesome hunting blind lets you hide in plain sight. Literally. You can set it up just about anywhere and it’ll blend right in with the woods around you.

As long as the openings are all zipped up and there are no light sources that are turned on inside the tent, you’ll essentially be invisible. It’s so crazy! It’ll even work at night as long as there are no lights on inside, though not many people go hunting at night.

The Rhino Blinds R180 See-Through Hunting Blind is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys hunting. As a matter of fact, this could be an awesome way to have a totally unique experience in the wilderness. That means it’s great for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. Seriously, it’ll blow anyone’s mind!

The mind-blowing TikTok

Oh, and you don’t have to trust that video from the manufacturer. Do you think it has somehow been doctored? Well, guess again.

The mega-viral TikTok that first showed the Rhino Blinds R180 in action has since been deleted. But there are tons of other videos that show how well it works — like this one:

Definitely check it out. It’s the best hunting gear on Amazon, hands down.

Here are some key takeaways:

The Rhino Blinds R180 See-Through Hunting Blind fits up to three adults comfortably

It’s opaque from the outside with a camouflage pattern, but transparent from the inside thanks to a special mesh material

It measures 66″ tall, it’s 75″ by 75″ from hub to hub, and has a floor print of 58″ by 58″

There are two see-through mesh panels that provide 180 degrees of almost completely unobstructed view

Special “silent-slide” technology lets you easily adjust the 270 degrees of window openings without scaring off game

The oversized door is zipperless for silent entry and exit

Box includes brush loops, tie-down stakes, and ropes

Rhino Blinds R180 3 Person See-Through Hunting Ground Blind Price: $245.29 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!