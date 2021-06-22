This Prime Day secret gets you even better deals than Amazon is advertising

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many spectacular deals to be found on Prime Day 2021, and our readers have been swarming Amazon’s site to enjoy shockingly deep discounts on all the hottest products of the season. Here are some of the hottest deals that BGR Deals readers are taking advantage of right now on day two of Prime Day 2021: FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), the insanely popular MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $16.98 (plus a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo!), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

There’s no question that those deals are all phenomenal. A MyQ for $16.98? The Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99?? Free money from Amazon?!? If you decide to venture out on your own and browse Amazon’s site for more deals, however, you should know that there’s a secret to finding the very best ones.

Here, we’ll show you how to be sure you’re getting the best possible bargain before you make your next Prime Day purchase.

Head over to Amazon’s huge Prime Day 2021 hub on Amazon’s site and you’ll have access to thousands upon thousands of unbelievable Prime Day 2020 deals. They span every conceivable category from TVs and laptops to kitchen products, home goods, headphones, smart home devices, and so much more.

The BGR Deals team is obviously spending all day long sharing the best Prime Day deals we can find without our readers, but most of you are undoubtedly browsing additional sales on your own. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but there’s one little trick you definitely need to know before you make your next Prime Day purchase. By simply checking for one little thing before you press the “Add to Cart” button, you can make sure you’re always getting the best possible deal.

Take a look at this sale on the All-new Ring Video Doorbell. It’s always a terrific value at $60, but Amazon has it listed for just $44.99 for Prime Day 2021. That’s an all-time low price for Ring’s latest doorbell model, and it seems like a no-brainer. If you buy it, however, you’re missing out on getting an even better deal.

If you take a look at the portion of the product page that we captured in the screenshot above, you’ll notice something down at the bottom. You can click “Add to Cart” to buy the new Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99, or you can click that “with Free Echo Dot” button to be taken to a new listing. That’s right, you can get a Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an Echo Dot for the same $69.99 you were about to pay for the doorbell on its own!

That’s the secret you need to know for Prime Day 2020, and it’ll ensure that you always get the best possible deal. Check out this screenshot:

Do you notice anything at the bottom of that image? Take another look and you’ll see that there’s a MUCH better offer that gets you the same Ring Video Doorbell for the same all-time low price of $44.99, but it comes with a free Echo Dot!

Price: $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

So many discounted products have add-on deals like this where you can get the product on its own or add on another product for little or no additional money. In some cases, the add-on product carries a nominal fee that still definitely makes it worthwhile. For example, you can get an Echo Show 5 on its own for $44.99, or you can add a Blink Mini smart camera for just $10 more. Why wouldn’t you take advantage of that awesome deal?

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price: $69.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $15.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be sure to pay attention when you’re shopping for deals on Amazon devices, and always look for those extra deals under a product’s price and color options. You never know when you’re going to strike gold!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.