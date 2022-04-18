The $410 Yaber V10 portable projector is on sale for $190 right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows that Amazon is the place to look if you want a new portable projector. And these days, portable projectors are more popular than they have ever been before. If you’re wondering why, you’ll be happy to learn that the explanation is quite simple.

The quality of portable projectors has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years. That means you can get a single projector to use at home as a TV, and then take it with you on the go. How awesome is that?

Among our readers, the YABER Pro V7 is one of the most popular portable projectors out there. It retailed for $600 when it first launched, but it now has a lower retail price of $300 on Amazon.

That’s a fantastic value, but there’s another model you should consider instead.

The same popular brand just recently released the YABER V10 portable home theater projector, and it retails for $410. Thanks to a big discount and an extra coupon, however, you can pick one up on Amazon right now for just $189.99!

YABER V10 5G WiFi Portable Projector for iOS/Android/PC/PPT/PS5 List Price: $409.99 Price: $189.99 You Save: $220.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best new portable projector on Amazon

For those of you who are unfamiliar with YABER, we’ll quickly bring you up to speed. It’s one of the best portable projector brands out there. The company sells around 1 million projectors each year, and people love them. Bright images, user-friendly features, and great quality are all common among YABER projectors.

The YABER V10 portable home theater projector is the company’s newest offering. It was released late last year, and it has already racked up plenty of 5-star reviews.

Anyone who has used a YABER projector in the past will know that this comes as no surprise.

Image source: XGIMI

YABER’s new V10 projector features a sleek new design that’s pretty futuristic. It’ll look great in any room, but the features and quality are obviously far more important. You’re looking at a 1080p Full HD projector with 9500 lumens of brightness, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and all the latest technology.

Examples of tech in this model include 5G Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.1, upgraded 4-point keystone correction, and support for input up to 4K. It’s so easy to connect your iPhone, iPad, Android devices, or your laptop to this portable projector. In fact, you can even use it with your video game consoles like a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5.

We tested a new YABER V10 portable home theater projector that was sent to us by the company last month, and it delivers on every promise. It’s easy to configure and use, and it’s bright indoors and outdoors. Inside in the dark, you’ll be shocked at how bright it is!

The 1080p picture quality is impressive and keystone correction makes it simple to enjoy a perfectly flat image. Just like other YABER models we’ve tested, the V10 is highly recommended.

As we mentioned earlier, this newer model retails for $410. If you clip the special coupon on Amazon’s site, however, you can snag one today for just $189.99!

That’s an amazing offer, and it’s easily the best portable projector deal on Amazon. Hurry up and take advantage before it’s too late.

YABER V10 projector fast facts

The YABER V10 portable home theater projector is a great value at its regular price of $410. With a double discount that slashes it to just $189.99, however, it’s a must-buy!

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

The YABER V10 portable projector is one of the latest models from this top brand

YABER is known far and wide, with annual projector sales totaling 1 million units

This new model is an advanced 1080p Full HD home theater projector that you can take with you anywhere

A bright 9500-lumen picture and 10,000:1 contrast ratio are among this model’s main selling points

The YABER V10 also has the latest bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1 chip as well as fast 5G Wi-Fi

Built-in stereo surround means you don’t have to carry separate speakers on the go

Connect anything and everything you want, including iPhones, iPads, Android devices, laptops, and even your Nintendo Switch or PS5

YABER 2.0 Smart Engine technology makes this home theater projector more user-friendly

Supports input up to 4K resolution

Upgraded 4-Point keystone correction offers precise correction for a perfectly flat image, even when you project images at an angle

Digital zoom lets you zoom up to 50% without moving the projector

An advanced cooling system and 120,000-hour lamp life ensure that this new projector will last for years and years

Comes with a 6-month money-back guarantee, a 3-year repair warranty, and lifetime technical support

