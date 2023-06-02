Popular smart plugs with Alexa and Google are on sale for $3.75 each

KMC smart plugs are among the most popular Wi-Fi smart plugs on Amazon right now, and there’s a deal that slashes them to the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time. Pick up a 4-pack today, and you’ll only pay $4.25 per plug.

Amazon typically sells KMC smart plug 4-packs for $30, which is more than fair. That makes them $7.50 each, which is a fraction of the price of most smart plugs from top brands. Today, however, you can pick up a 4-pack of plugs for just $14.99 thanks to a new lower retail price and an extra coupon you can clip.

There are some terrific deals on smart home devices in today’s daily deals roundup. For example, best-selling Blink Mini smart home security cameras are on sale for only $17.50 right now if you use the coupon code BLINK at checkout. That’s a huge 50% discount that matches the lowest price ever.

You’ll find a few other impressive smart home deals this week, but our readers have really taken advantage of one particular sale.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll see that KMC smart plugs have more than 5,000 5-star reviews. They also have another 1,300 4-star reviews. That’s very impressive for a simple smart plug, and it’s one reason they’re so popular right now.

The other reason is the price.

Smart plugs are great because they’re so versatile. You can control fans, lamps, coffee makers, and so much more with them. In turn, that allows you to use your smartphone or tablet to control these otherwise “dumb” devices. Or, better yet, you can use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, as long as your smart plug supports that feature.

I personally have a bunch of smart plugs that I use around my home for various things. As I’ve mentioned in past coverage, my favorite use case is the landscaping lights around my house. I have them plugged in through a smart plug, so I can create some nifty automations. For example, anytime my outside home security cameras catch motion late at night, my landscaping lights all turn on for 10 minutes, and then they turn off again.

Some smart plugs command a hefty price. Take the Amazon Smart Plug, which costs a whopping $25 just for one. Meanwhile, you can currently buy a 4-pack of KMC smart plugs from Amazon for less than a single plug.

The current discount in this KMC smart plug deal is the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. That means now is a great time to stock up on them while they’re down to just $3.75 each.

