Amazon’s Instant Pot deals offer up to 50% off for Memorial Day 2021

Amazon just surprised us all with a fantastic Memorial Day 2021 sale on Instant Pots that is available on Monday for one day only. That means it’s literally now or never for what are undoubtedly the two best Instant Pot deals of the year so far, which offer shoppers huge savings up to a whopping 50% off one of the hottest new Instant Pot models in the world.

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 60 that normally sells for $140 is down to $69.99, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by a shockingly wide margin. If 6 quarts isn’t enough for your large family or if you like to cook a big meal and have plenty left over for days to come, upgrade to the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra 80 and you’ll snag one for just $89.99 instead of $160!

Memorial Day is known far and wide for having deep discounts on certain things, like TVs, laptops, and headphones — many of which are already on sale this year at all-time low prices. A perfect example is Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro, which you’ll find on Amazon right now at the best price of 2021 so far. Of course, Instant Pots are also at or near the top of everyone’s lists each year on Memorial Day, and this year you won’t have to wait another minute to score one of the hottest Instant Pot models with a massive Memorial Day discount.

On Monday, for one day only, Amazon surprised us all by slashing $70 off the top-of-the-line Instant Pot Ultra Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cookers that tout 10 different cooking modes and 16 different one-touch cooking functions. Hurry and you can score the deepest discounts of the year!

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 60 has a retail price of $140 and that’s exactly what you’ll pay for it most of the time. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll be able to get this top-rated multi-use cooker for just $69.99. Before you do though, you might want to give some serious thought to upgrading to the larger 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra 80. It retails for $160, but a huge $70 discount drops the price all the way down to just $89.99. That’s only $20 more than the 6-quart model, so you get an extra 33% of capacity for just $10!

As we said, both of these deals are available for one day only on Monday. And on top of those great one-day deals, there are two other great Instant Pot sales that you might want to check out.

The first one is on the super-popular Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, which retails for $90 and is worth every last penny. This great gadget replaces the lid on the 6-quart Instant Pot you already have and instantly transforms it into an air fryer! It has several other cooking modes as well as air frying, and all the controls are right on the lid itself. While $90 is indeed a fair price for this awesome Instant Pot accessory, you’ll find it on Amazon right now for just $74.95. Or, if you want a dedicated air fryer with lots more capacity, the 10-quart Instant Pot Vortex Pro Electric Air Fryer Oven that normally sells for $150 is down to $129.95 right now, which is the best price we’ve seen in months.

