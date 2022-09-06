Why pay $50 per bulb when Sylvania LED smart bulbs are $9 each?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s honestly still pretty difficult to believe that some smart LED light bulbs like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs retail for a whopping $50 each. Even on sale, LED smart bulb deals on Philips Hue bulbs are still quite expensive.

For example, this Philips Hue 3-pack has a massive discount off right now that slashes it from $135 to $67.99. But even with that incredible deal, you’re still paying about $23 per bulb.

That’s a price some people are willing to pay. Why? Well, it’s because Philips Hue is the leading brand in the smart lighting space.

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent Full Color and Tunable White A19, Dimmable,… Price: $34.99 ($8.75 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don’t get us wrong, we love Philips Hue bulbs as much as anyone else. We even have a bunch of Hue bulbs ourselves. But if you’re just getting started with your smart lighting setup or if you don’t want to pay sky-high prices for light bulbs, there is another option that you should consider.

We’ve got some terrific LED smart bulb deals to show you!

Instead of paying $30, $40, or even $50 per bulb, check out Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs. They’re on sale on Amazon right now for just $8.75 thanks to a new lower retail price. That’s within striking distance of the lowest price ever!

Best LED Smart Bulb Deals

It should go without saying that smart LED light bulbs are awesome and versatile. But they’re also quite expensive if you buy them from the most popular brands out there.

Thankfully, several big lighting companies have come out with smart lights of their own. Importantly, they often cost far less than popular options from leading smart light brands.

Our favorite example right now comes from Sylvania. And Amazon has 4-packs of Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs on sale at an all-time low price. In fact, you can get a whole 4-pack for just over half the price of a single Philips Hue bulb!

Image source: Sylvania Sylvania’s excellent smart bulbs support the same 16 million colors as Philips Hue A19 bulbs and they’re just as bright. They also can be controlled using a smartphone or your voice because they support all three major options. That includes Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri.

These bulbs are nice and bright, plus they’re dimmable so you can tune the color and the brightness anytime you want.

You’ll find all the key details below. Also, keep in mind that Amazon’s new lower retail price might not be available for much longer. Grab a 4-pack now before it’s too late.

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent Full Color and Tunable White A19, Dimmable,… Price: $34.99 ($8.75 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sylvania Smart+ fast facts

If you want a great LED smart bulb deal, this is about as good as it gets. Here are some key takeaways:

Control this multi-color smart LED light bulb from your smartphone using the free app

Or, connect it to your smart home system for limitless automation possibilities

Also supports voice control using any or all three of the most popular options — Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri

Unlike some rival LED smart bulbs, these bulbs don’t require a hub or any additional hardware to operate

Supports every color of the rainbow (and more — millions of colors plus tunable white!)

These bulbs are dimmable using the smart app or even a voice assistant

Create automations, routines, or schedule-based timers to control any or all of your smart lights

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent Full Color and Tunable White A19, Dimmable,… Price: $34.99 ($8.75 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!