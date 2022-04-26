Instant Pot Pro has a rare price cut that rocketed it to #1 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon had so many spectacular Instant Pot deals ahead of the holidays last year. Of course, those deals are all long gone, which is a shame. But the good news is that a new deal popped up recently on Amazon today that’ll save you a bundle. What’s more, it’s on one of the most exciting new Instant Pot models you can get right now — the Instant Pot Pro, which almost never gets a price discount.

Long story short, this is the Instant Pot deal you’ve been waiting for if you missed out on Prime Day’s deals. In fact, discounts on Amazon’s Instant Pot Pro price are so rare that it wasn’t even on sale during Black Friday last year.

Hurry and you can pick up the $130 Instant Pot Pro for just $109.95. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen all year for this fantastic 10-in-1 electric pressure cooker. You’ll be kicking yourself if you miss this deal.

In fact, price cuts are so rare for the Instant Pot Pro that this discount rocketed it to the $1 best-selling spot in Amazon’s pressure cooker category!

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, and More, 6 Quart List Price: $129.99 Price: $109.95 You Save: $20.04 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

This model packs all the different cooking modes that have made Instant Pots so popular. It also has a few special modes you’re going to love, such as built-in sous vide cooking.

You’re going to love this awesome Instant Pot, which comes in a sleek new black color that will wow anyone who walks in your kitchen.

Instant Pot Pro has a rare price cut

Do you know how impressive something has to be in order to get 42,000 5-star ratings at Amazon? It has to be fantastic — and that’s exactly how we would describe the Instant Pot Pro.

We all know how much people love their Instant Pots, and this is definitely one of the best models out there since it has nine different cooking modes instead of the seven modes that you’ll find on popular Instant Pot models like the Duo and Duo Nova.

It can do everything from slow cooking and baking a cake to sauteing and even sterilizing. Additionally, it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a huge discount.

Image source: Instant Brands

At $130, the Instant Pot Pro Electric Pressure Cooker is a terrific value that checks all the most important boxes when it comes to multi-use cooking machines. It packs nine different modes including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, food warmer, and sterilizer.

Additionally, this model comes in three different sizes. But the most popular size is definitely 8 quarts. And as it happens, the 8-quart model is the one that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Hurry and you can pick up a $130 Instant Pot Pro in black for just $109.95. That’s an incredible price for such a popular Instant Pot. Not only is it popular, but it’s also the best-selling Instant Pot right now thanks to this rare price discount!

There’s no telling how long this deal is going to stick around since Amazon’s Instant Pot Pro price is rarely discounted. In other words, grab one now while you still can.

What you need to know

If you’ve been considering the Instant Pot Pro, now is the time to pull the trigger. Here are some key takeaways:

The Instant Pot Duo Pro is the upgraded version of the #1 best-selling Duo

New easy seal lid automatically seals when cooking begins

This new model adds two additional cooking modes compared to the original

Available cooking modes include pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer

Cooks up to 70% faster!

28 different one-touch smart programs make cooking a breeze

One-touch programs include ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more

Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components

All included accessories are dishwasher safe

The free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android is packed with hundreds of recipes

More than 11 built-in safety features to protect against overheating and more

8-quart model has the largest capacity — perfect for big families

Dishwasher safe stainless steel inner pot has a 3-ply bottom for increased durability

