Forget TV deals, Amazon has home theater projectors starting at $180

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find some truly spectacular TV deals and home theater projector deals. Prices start at just $99.99 for the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire website. Can you believe that? It’s the Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV Edition HDTV, and it’s a terrific TV.

You can also snag a TCL 40-inch HDTV & soundbar bundle with 30,000 5-star ratings for just $228. Or, if you’re looking for something bigger, we’ve got just the thing. The LG OLED C1 Smart 4K TV has the biggest discount ever right now. It’s on sale for even less than it was on Prime Day this year!

Those TV deals are all impressive indeed. But don’t forget about the amazing home theater projector deals out there right now!

Best TV deals right now

Yes, there are of course some incredible TV deals right now on Amazon. Examples include:

If you’re shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom, a TV is obviously the way to go. But anyone looking to upgrade a TV in your living, basement, or home theater should think about going with a projector instead.

Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll ever get out of a TV, and there are three home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Incredible home theater projector deals

Image source: Optoma

Prices start at just $179.99 for the YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector. It used to retail for $600, so this is an incredible value.

In fact, it’s such a great deal that it’s hard to believe it’s not a mistake!

YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price: $279.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $100.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That’s a fantastic portable projector deal indeed. But it’s not really a TV replacement.

If you’re looking for a true TV replacement, check out the Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector. This popular $1,000 model includes impressive features like integrated audio and Android TV. It also sports 2,000 lumens of brightness and picture size up to 150 inches. You won’t believe how impressive the image quality is with this home theater projector!

Pick one up from Amazon while it’s discounted and you’ll only pay $799.99. That’s $200 off the $1,000 retail price and it matches this year’s best deal so far.

Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV - Black List Price: $999.99 Price: $790.99 You Save: $209.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you really want the best of the best, you need to check out the XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector.

This projector is an absolute beast, capable of beaming an image up to 120 inches in size despite being positioned less than 12 inches your wall. You’ll get 2,400 ANSI lumens of brightness, stunning 4K resolution, built-in Harman/Kardon speakers, Android TV 10.0, and all the bells and whistles you can think of.

This awesome XGIMI projector is brand new, but you’ll need to hurry because it’s almost sold out

XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater, 2400 ANSI Lumens, 80% DCI… List Price: $2,799.00 Price: $2,499.00 You Save: $300.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don’t forget a projector screen

Image source: XGIMI

Of note, you’ll probably want a good projector screen to go with any of these models. Believe it or not, you can get a 120-inch screen today for just $19! The P-Jing anti-crease 120-inch projector screen is currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Or, if you really want something fun, you need to check out the Holiday Styling 16FT Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen. It gives you an outdoor screen up to 200″ large, and it has a $25 discount right now!

Projector Screen 120 inch, P-JING Projection Movies Screen 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portabl… List Price: $21.97 Price: $18.67 You Save: $3.30 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Holiday Styling 16FT Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen – 200” Blow Up TV & Movie Screen w. Th… List Price: $299.99 Price: $274.99 You Save: $25.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

