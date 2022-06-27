Amazon’s one-day Greenworks electric mower deal is almost too good to be true

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Looking for the best electric lawn mower? If you had asked me a few months ago, I might not have recommended my Greenworks electric mower.

I have been using it for the past four years, but it has some issues. That said, I actually do like it a lot. It’s wonderfully lightweight and quiet, and it has two ports to hold batteries up to 5 Ah each. It always has more than enough juice for my entire front and backyard. That means I don’t need to take a break to recharge.

The mower also offers a dual-blade design so you can mow everything in one pass. Plus, there are five different height settings that couldn’t be easier to adjust.

Greenworks 40V Brushless Self-Propelled 21-Inch Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery and Charger List Price: $449.95 Price: $314.94 You Save: $135.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That’s all terrific, but there’s one thing I don’t like about my mower: there’s no self-propelled drive system.

It’s so lightweight that this missing feature doesn’t even matter most of the time, which is the good news. But I do have some areas of my lawn with relatively steep slopes. Pushing the mower up those inclines can get tiresome after a while.

That’s why I happily agreed when Greenworks reached out to me last year and asked if I wanted to try the Greenworks 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower.

It’s a terrific upgrade, and it’s on sale for one day only with a massive discount! There are also other one-day Greenworks deals on Amazon, so be sure to check out the entire sale.

The lowest price for the best Greenworks electric mower

I really only had one hope prior to receiving it, though it was a pretty tall order. I wanted this new Greenworks mower to take everything I love about my current model. Then, I wanted it to add in a self-propelled drive system without sacrificing too much battery life.

Well, guess what: That’s pretty much exactly what happened.

This Greenworks electric mower is a bit heavier than my old mower, but that obviously isn’t an issue since it’s self-propelled. There’s a small lever to adjust the speed right on the handlebar. You can also tap the “turbo” button for a quick boost if you need it.

Greenworks moved the height adjustment lever to the back, so adjustments are faster and easier. Additionally, it even has a nifty new feature that lets you store it vertically. That way, it doesn’t take up much space in your garage or shed.

Greenworks 40V Brushless Self-Propelled 21-Inch Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery and Charger List Price: $449.95 Price: $314.94 You Save: $135.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s Greenworks sale ends soon

My only complaint when it comes to this mower happens to be something that I fully expected. Since the swappable Greenworks batteries now need to power a self-propelled drive system in addition to the cutting mechanism, this model doesn’t last anywhere near as long as my old mower.

That’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.

Now, I don’t have to keep shoving the mower uphill myself without any assistance from a drive system. Greenworks says the mower runs for about 45 minutes with two fully charged 5 Ah batteries, and I’ve found that estimate to be accurate.

Greenworks’ 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is priced in line with comparable mowers at $450. But there’s a fantastic deal on Amazon right now. A deep discount slashes your price all the way down to $314.94!

Definitely get in on the action while you still can.

Greenworks 40V Brushless Self-Propelled 21-Inch Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery and Charger List Price: $449.95 Price: $314.94 You Save: $135.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!