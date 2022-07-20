Get up to 50% off Fire HD tablets on Amazon right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everybody loves the flexibility a tablet gives them. Read on the go or surf the Internet wherever you want. Listen to music or bring a presentation with you without having to carry a laptop around with you. Some of the top options on the market, Fire HD tablets, are currently on sale on Amazon if you hurry.

There are always sales on Amazon devices each week. For example, you can enjoy a $37 discount on a certified refurbished Echo 4th Gen today. But the one that caught our eye is how good the Fire HD tablet deals are.

You can snag certified refurbished Fire HD tablets with discounts as high as 50% off today. That’s crazy! Take a look at the deal details and be amazed.

Save 50% on a tablet

One of the top options for Fire HD tablets is the Fire HD 10 Tablet. This offers a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display and you can choose between 32 or 64GB of storage. It is 30% faster than previous models, thanks to the 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

There is 2GB of RAM and the battery life is longer. Read for up to 12 hours without having to plug it in. Hands-free Alexa technology allows you to talk to your tablet.

Also, there are 2 MP front and rear cameras with 720p HD video recording capabilities. Save 50% off a 32GB option and get it for just $59.99. But you can also get the 64GB version for just $89.99, a savings of 44%.

Fire HD tablets for similar prices

If the Fire HD 10 isn’t what you’re looking for, there are other options discounted currently. Say hello to the Fire HD 8 Plus. This features an 8″ display and 3GB of RAM. You can choose between the 32GB or 64GB of storage as well.

Up to 12 hours of battery life and wireless charging have you ready to use it all day. It has many of your favorite apps easily accessible, like Netflix and TikTok. You can even join Zoom calls from here.

The 32GB is also $59.99, down $40, and the 64GB is down $45 to only $84.99.

The Fire HD 8 is also available right now for less than normal. This has 2GB of RAM and doesn’t charge wirelessly. But it does has a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, so it moves incredibly fast.

It also features Game Mode for the gamers. The 32GB version is down to only $39.99 and the 64GB option is only $59.99, saving you $40 and $50 respectively.

What does certified refurbished mean?

Amazon sells products that are certified refurbished which means they were previously owned. But they have been tested and are fully functional. From Amazon:

Each pre-owned device goes through a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection, secure data wipe, and replacement of any defective parts identified in testing (where applicable).

It is tested, refurbished, and will look like new. There may be a scratch or ding, but the product will work just fine.

There are sales on certified refurbished devices frequently on Amazon. If you don’t want to pay full price for a product, it’s a great way to save money. Stay within your budget and shop during the sales and you’ll save even more.

