Get 6 months of Max for less than $20 this Black Friday

If you are interested in checking out HBO shows like Dune: Prophecy or The Penguin over the holidays, now is the time to sign up for Max. From now through Monday, December 2, new and returning subscribers can get the ad-supported Max monthly plan for $2.99 a month for the first six months for Black Friday. That’s 70% off the standard price of $9.99.

As long as you do not have an active subscription, you can sign up for the Black Friday deal on Max.com or through Amazon, Apple, Google, Roku, Samsung, and Xumo.

Beyond the shows mentioned above, Max is also home to popular originals like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, and The Sex Lives of College Girls. You can also watch some of the year’s biggest blockbusters on Max, such as Trap, Dune: Part Two, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which joins the service’s library on December 6.

As always, we will remind you that your subscription will automatically renew every month after you sign up. If you don’t cancel your Max subscription before the six months run out, you will be charged $9.99 for every following month that you fail to cancel.

Max also recently premiered its “That Time of Year” collection, which features some of the most beloved holiday classics as well as newer releases — here’s a sampling:

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

A Carol for Another Christmas (1964)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Dream (1949)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Gremlins (1984)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Last Christmas (2019)

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

My Night at Maud’s (1970)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Santa Camp (2022)

Shazam! (2019)

The Polar Express (2004)

Not a bad selection for gathering around the TV with family over the next month or so.