Fire TV Stick 4K Max price slashed to $35 in this secret sale

When most people visit Amazon and check out the Fire TV Stick 4K Max price right now, they’ll see the regular retail price of $55 listed on the product page.

Of course, they don’t realize that there’s a special secret sale on Amazon. It slashes the price to just $34.99, making it even less expensive than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, which is so much slower. On top of that, the regular model doesn’t include Wi-Fi 6 support.

Why pay $50 for that older model when the lightning-fast new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99? That matches this popular device’s lowest price ever… but there’s a catch

Not all Amazon customers are eligible for this unadvertised sale. But the BGR Deals team will show you how to find out if you can get in on the action.

This is Amazon’s best streaming device ever

The best-selling products we’ve been covering lately are definitely Apple AirPods. The cream of the crop is AirPods Pro, which are on sale right now for $174. That beats the lowest price of 2022 so far.

AirPods 3 are on sale as well, but with a much smaller discount. That’s probably why so many people are getting AirPods 2 instead. Hurry and you can pick up a pair for just $99.

Image source: Amazon

Of course, Amazon has also been offering some terrific deals on its own devices. Each week, the retailer has been focusing mainly on one or two different Amazon device categories. This week, Fire TV device deals are taking center stage. From streaming media players to full-fledged smart TVs, it’s all on sale right now.

There are plenty of great bargains on that Amazon deals page. But there’s one special deal you won’t find on that page or anywhere else. It slashes Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max price to an all-time low, and it might just be the hottest deal on Amazon’s entire site right now.

Secret Fire TV Stick Max 4K price discount

If you’re one of the lucky people eligible to get in on the action based on Amazon’s unknown criteria, you can slash the price of the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max down to just $34.99.

That is not a typo. It’s the lowest price ever for a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, matching Amazon’s deal from Black Friday last year.

Image source: Amazon As we mentioned, the only problem is that not everyone is eligible for this deal.

Go to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max page on Amazon’s website and you’ll see the normal $55 price. There is no indication whatsoever that Amazon is running a sale on this powerful streamer.

The BGR Deals team managed to dig up a secret page on the Amazon site. It details a special Fire TV Stick 4K Max price cut using the coupon code ADDFTV.

Here are the details from Amazon’s terms and conditions page:

This is a limited time offer. Qualifying customers only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only applies to Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, please enter the promo code during checkout. Promotional code valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) June 30, 2022. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price: $54.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $20.00 (36%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Who gets this Fire TV Stick 4K Max price discount?

Now, it’s important to note that you need to give this deal a shot even if you don’t see that note because the special coupon might still work. Drop a Fire TV Stick 4K Max into your cart and use the promo code ADDFTV at checkout.

If you’re eligible for the deal, the price will drop to $34.99. If you’re not eligible for the deal, you’ll see a message that the coupon code is not valid.

Of course, you shouldn’t get too upset if this deal doesn’t work for you. That’s because there are a bunch of other great Fire TV deals available right now at Amazon.

Other Fire TV deals

Amazon says that this Fire TV Stick Max price cut is for “qualifying customers only”. Of course, as always, there is no indication whatsoever of who qualifies and who does not. All you can do is try.

If the coupon mentioned above doesn’t work for you, there are some other good deals that anyone can take advantage of.

You can check out all of Amazon’s best Fire TV device deals to see the latest offers. You’ll find best-selling Fire TV smart TVs on sale starting at just $119.99. But it’s not just tiny TVs that are on sale this week. Here’s a 65-inch model for $549.99. You can also get a brand new 75-inch Fire TV for $1,399.99.

On top of all that, there are a few refurb deals as well. The refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99 from $45. Also, you can score a refurbished Fire TV Cube for only $59.99. It costs $120 new, so that’s a phenomenal price.

Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player List Price: $44.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $15.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price: $169.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

