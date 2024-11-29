ECOVACS has the biggest robot vacuum sale of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times of the year to get the perfect robot vacuum as a gift for that special someone on your list. Of course, it’s also the best time of the year to upgrade your own robot vacuum since so many models are available at the lowest prices of the season.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, there’s one brand that has the best deals we’ve seen on class-leading models across its entire lineup. We’re talking about ECOVACS, which is offering massive discounts on its best-selling robot vacuum & mop combo devices, as well as its robot window cleaners. In this roundup, we’ll show you all the offers in this year’s big ECOVACS sale.

Featured deal: $400 off the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop

Image source: ECOVACS

There are so many great robot vacuum and mop models in the ECOVACS lineup this year, but one stands out from the pack. It’s the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is the best-selling Omni robot vacuum in North America. It also happens to be on sale with a massive $400 discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

First and foremost, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is one of the most powerful robot vacuums you can get. With suction power that reaches a whopping 11,000Pa, you never have to worry about this model leaving dirt behind on your hard floors, carpets, or rugs.

As a pet owner, I also love the ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology that ECOVACS uses on this model.

Households with pets and people with long hair have to detangle some robot vacuum models two or even three times a month. Thankfully, however, the DEEBOT T30S has a specially designed roller brush that prevents pet hair and human hair from getting tangled. That means you can spend less time worrying about maintenance and more time relaxing while your robot vacuum cleans your home.

In addition to being a powerful and efficient robot vacuum, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is also a class-leading robot mop. TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping allows the T30S to extend its reach all the way to the edges of your floors without rubbing up against your baseboards and scratching them. It can even reach into the corners, which is something most robot mops can’t manage. ECOVACS says this model achieves an impressive 99% floor coverage when mopping, and our testing found that claim to be true.

Other key features include TrueDetect 3D 3.0 advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance, TrueMapping 2.0, YIKO and Alexa voice controls, and long battery life of up to 180 minutes. On top of all that, this model comes with one of the best all-in-one charging stations we’ve ever tested.

When your ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is done vacuuming and mopping your floors, it returns to the all-in-one OMNI Station. The OMNI Station sucks all the dirt and dust out of the robot’s debris bin, so you don’t have to worry about it. Then, it automatically washes the robot’s mopping pads with 158℉ hot water and dries the mops with hot air. This way, they’ll be clean and odor-free for the next time the T30S is scheduled to run.

With a retail price of $999.99, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop is already a phenomenal value. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, ECOVACS is offering a massive discount.

Order one from 11/29 through 12/2, and you’ll pay just $599.99 for the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S. Some comparable robot vacuum and mop combo devices from other brands cost $1,600 or even more, so this is an unbeatable deal!

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from ECOVACS

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

In addition to the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S, there are seven other great offers available from ECOVACS for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They span a wide range of models, ensuring that you can score a terrific holiday deal no matter what your budget might be.

First, there are three other versions of the T30S that are discounted ahead of the holidays this year.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop comes bundled with extra debris bags and mop pads, and it’s on sale for $649.99 instead of $1,029.99. Or, you can upgrade to the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop for $799.99, down from $1,199.99. This model has all the features of the regular T30S, plus there’s a separate handheld vacuum that docks in the same base station.

There’s also a version called the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop. This model uses AI to identify and target floor stains so it can deep-clean the area with extra water flow and a special mopping pattern. It retails for $1,099.99, but it’s down to $699.99 during this sale.

Next up, there are two great offers for anyone in search of powerful robot vacuum and mop models that cost a bit less money.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop retails for $799.99, but it’s on sale for just $549.99 during this big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Or, you can get the popular ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop with a bagless self-emptying station on sale for $389.99 instead of $549.99.

Last but certainly not least, there are deals available on two different robot window cleaners from ECOVACS. They’re like robot mops, but they stick to your windows and leave them spotless!

The original ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot is on sale for $299.99, which is a $100 discount and a fantastic value for this model. Or, you can upgrade to the newer ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot for $479.99, down from $599.99.

All of these great offers are available only from 11/29 through 12/2, so be sure to hurry or you’ll miss out.