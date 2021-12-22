Ease your soreness with a one-day electronic massager sale at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Aches and soreness are a part of life. Dealing with them on your own can be difficult. But there are plenty of ways to try and regulate your soreness and recovery. Especially for those who are workout junkies, finding ways to help your muscles relax is a must. An electronic massager can do the trick.

Finding electronic massagers that can stimulate your muscles to boost recovery isn’t always the easiest. That’s why this one-day sale at Amazon is such a big deal. You can save up to 52% on certain options. But it only lasts through the end of the day.

A NURSAL electronic massager for pain relief

One of the most popular options for electronic massagers is the NURSAL 24 Modes Dual Channel TENS EMS Unit Muscle Stimulator. This kind of stimulator is used by physical therapists to target specific muscles. You will take pads and place them around your body and connecting them with the stimulator will produce electric currents to stimulate your muscles. You can set different modes and intensities for different channels. Operating them at different channels allows you to focus more acutely on your pain.

This electrotherapy aid has 24 user-friendly, pre-programmed massage modes. You can find the one that works best for you in a certain situation. The pulse modes will supply the relief you’re looking for. Also, this has a rechargeable battery that can be used for 20 continuous hours. A wall socket, USB cord, power bank, or laptop charges it back up. Change the timers for your recovery, ranging from 10 to 60 minutes.

It is a portable unit that is easy to bring with you. Save big today on it. Get 52% off when you snag it for just $23.79. It comes with 12 electrodes, so you’ll have plenty of chances to use them. But this may not be the best deal in the offer

More deals in this sale

There are more choices in this sale. You can choose one with even more pads. This NURSAL Dual Channel EMS TENS Unit 24 Modes Muscle Stimulator possesses almost the exact same features as the previous option. But you’ll get 14 pads that are reusable and thick. This one has 24 modes and 20 intensities. The accidental touch prevention function is used to prevent unintended adjustments during use.

The memory function allows you to store your favorite settings for future use. This gives you flexibility in how you want to use it. This stimulator is down 52% as well. It only costs $0.20 more than the previous one for the time being. Get it for just $23.99.

Get more pads now

There are even more pads available, thanks to the NURSAL Touchscreen EMS TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator. This comes with 16 pads to be used for multiple options of pain relief and muscle stimulation. The large touchscreen HD display and portable design make it much easier to read. The Dual Channel and memory function allow multiple users to utilize the treatment. This is only $32.99 today, down from $59.99.

There is also a smaller and even more portable version on sale. The NURSAL 24 Modes TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator comes with eight pads and has 20 intensity levels that can be adjusted. The memory function, 24 modes, and reusable pads are all the same as the previous options. You will get a carry bag to keep everything together. This is only $20.99 if you want to give this one a try before any of the others.

