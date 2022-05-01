Dreo air purifier review: Quiet and efficient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

When you have allergies, trying to deal with them can be a living nightmare. You’re constantly looking at the weather reports. Opening up your windows worries you. You may even have to forgo getting a dog or cat, depending on what exactly you’re allergic to. So when springtime comes around, allergies tend to be at their worst. That’s what made doing a Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier review at this time of year so great.

I was excited to give this a chance to see how my allergies would be while running this in my home. I suffer from slight dust and pollen allergies, so I’m used to feeling stuffy and sneezing in April and May. My wife and I also have a dog, so pet hair is rampant in our home. Here is some of what I found during my Dreo air purifier review.

Dreo Air Purifier Macro Pro, True HEPA Filter, Up to 1358ft² Coverage, 20dB Low Noise, PM2.5 Se… List Price: $139.99 Price: $124.99 You Save: $15.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dreo air purifier review unboxing

When you take the Dreo air purifier out of the box, there’s a piece of paper that tells you the simple instructions for setting it up. All you need to do is unpackage the filter, insert it, and twist the bottom cover on. Then, you can plug it in and it’s ready to start.

It comes with the air purifier, air filter, and cord to plug into it. Something you notice immediately about the Macro Pro air purifier is just how compact it is. It only measures 9.84″ x 9.84″ x 15.2″ and weighs only 7.3 pounds. It’s easy to keep in your home or even in your office.

When you’re unpacking the filter, it hits home how lightweight but all-encompassing it is. It features a three-stage filtration system that boosts the H13 HEPA filter to even higher efficiency levels. Setup couldn’t be simpler and all you need to do to start it is push the power button.

Features rundown

Once the air purifier is plugged in, it tells you to look at the air quality indicator light. That’s right in the front of the device and it will either glow blue for excellent, green for good, orange for moderate, and red for poor. Luckily, mine was blue. You’ll notice the eight buttons on the top, as they are different modes and features to use.

Once it’s powered on, there are plenty of choices you can make. I turned on Turbo Mode, which purifies air at the highest setting. I let this run for a while and the motor does make noise with this setting. But it really only gets up to 54 dB, so it’s nothing you can’t hear over. I then pressed the Auto Mode button, which adjusts the fan speed automatically based on the air quality. Because I had excellent air quality, the motor could barely be heard as it continued to cycle air.

You can also select Manual Mode, which lets you choose the fan speed. At night, there is Sleep Mode, which delivers the most silent power setting. I enjoyed utilizing the timer settings, as it will automatically turn on and off after two, four, or eight hours.

More about the Dreo air purifier review

As the days went on, I realized that I was feeling a bit less stuffy than before I began using the machine. I haven’t used it enough to require a replacement of the filter, which lasts for up to eight months. But I can say that the air quality continues to remain excellent in my home. Being able to have it turn on and off on its own is a great feature.

I’ve even put it in different rooms to see how it works and the results were the same. The cord isn’t particularly long and, since you can’t keep it by a wall as that might block the air inlet, that does limit where you can keep it. But even my dog got used to having it on the floor.

Right now, you can even get a discount on the Dreo air purifier. There’s a $15 coupon that lets you snag one for just $124.99. The Dreo Macro Pro air purifier proves its worth that and some.