If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chamberlain’s beloved MyQ smart garage door opener has been one of our readers’ favorite smart home gadgets for years. Now, there’s a hot new version that retails for just $40, which is definitely a steal. A smart garage door controller is a gadget that’s often overlooked by people as they accumulate different smart home devices, but that’s a mistake. Once you start using one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. While you’re standing around punching your PIN into a keypad that never seems to work on the first or even second try, I can open my garage door in an instant with a quick tap on my smartphone or even my Apple Watch!

Want to get in on the action? Right now you can score a MyQ for just $29.98 from Amazon — plus there’s also a special promo available that pays you $40 back!



Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock on Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Anyone who follows BGR Deals has undoubtedly been saving a ton of cash lately. That means you have some extra money to pick up something fun for yourself! There’s one deal in particular that you should check out at Amazon because it’s one of the best-selling smart home gadgets we’ve ever covered — and if you take advantage of a special deal that Amazon is running, you’ll basically end up getting paid $10 to get one!

The MyQ smart garage door opener cost $100 when it was first released… and it was worth every cent. This awesome device installs in under 20 minutes and lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY40 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now and it’s down to the same $29.98 price that we saw last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll pretty much end up getting a free MyQ from Amazon and you’ll net $10!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control,… Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing.

Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors.

New design: Compact modern design with a white finish that blends in with ceilings, walls, and garage doors. The new mounting plate simplifies installation.

Improved setup: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integration makes setup easier than ever. Download the myQ app and follow the in-app instructions to get set up in minutes.

Guest access: Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ Guest Feature. (Note: this is not intended for guests under the age of 16.)

Control two garage doors: Add the ability to monitor, open and close a second garage door with an additional garage door sensor (SKU: MYQ-G0402, sold separately).

Requirements needed to start: a router with 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency, a router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 ft. of the Smart Garage Control (more details in the PDF user manual). Must have a sectional garage door. Product certified for use in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Smart Collaboration: Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control,… Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.