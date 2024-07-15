Celebrate Prime Day with a Splash: Save Big on Waterdrop’s Advanced Water Filter Devices

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Last week, we told you about a phenomenal Prime Day sale happening right now on Waterdrop RO water filter systems. Two of the company’s newest and best RO setups are down to their lowest prices for Prime Day, including the one that I personally use in my own house.

Now, in addition to those great sales, new Prime Day deals just launched on three more best-in-class Waterdrop devices. We’ll tell you about two Waterdrop electric water filter pitchers that have deep discounts during Prime Day, plus an under sink water filter system that’s so easy to install and costs just $37.99 on July 16-17.

Waterdrop 10UA Under Sink Water Filter System

The Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter systems in our earlier Prime Day coverage are fantastic setups that I strongly recommend. But not everyone needs or wants such a complex system. The good news is that Waterdrop also makes simpler under sink water filter systems like the Waterdrop 10UA.

Waterdrop’s 10UA under sink water filter system is a fantastic low-cost option for anyone who wants filtered water from any tap. This system is so easy to install, making it a perfect option for a kitchen sink or an office sink.

In general, Waterdrop’s tankless reverse osmosis systems like the G3P800 are very easy to install. I installed that exact system myself in about 30 minutes. Still, some people opt to have a plumber install RO systems since you have to drill into a pipe for the wastewater outlet.

With the Waterdrop 10UA under sink water filter, on the other hand, just about anyone can install it themselves in as little as 3 minutes. The installation is wonderfully simple and doesn’t require you to drill into any pipes. Simply turn off your cold water and disconnect the hose. Then mount the filter on the back or side of your cabinet, and connect the new hoses where your old hose used to be. That’s really all there is to it!

Once it’s set up, you’ll notice an immediate difference in the taste of your tap water. It’s night and day. This IAPMO-certified filter system cuts down on PFAS and PFOA/PFOS, which everyone is concerned with. The Waterdrop 10UA also filters large-particle contaminants such as rust, lead, chlorine, heavy metals, chemical impurities, and sand.

Water that passes through the 10UA tastes and smells great. You also won’t have to worry about all those harmful chemicals making their way into your family’s drinking water. Importantly, the 10UA uses filters that last up to 12 months, or 8,000 gallons, before needing to be replaced.

The Waterdrop 10UA retails for $51.99, which is already an incredible value. If you order yours through Amazon during Prime Day on July 16-17, however, you’ll only pay $37.99.

Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher

For people who don’t want to bother with any sort of installation under their sinks, Waterdrop also makes water filter pitchers. Incredibly, pitchers like the Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher are just as effective as under sink systems like the 10UA when it comes to taste and odor. This model is excellent for home use, but it’s just as good in a bedroom, office, RV, or just about anywhere else.

The Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher isn’t a basic, manual pitcher like the old-school ones you likely picture in your head when you think of a water pitcher. Instead, it’s basically a portable electric water cooler.

You don’t have to pick up the Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher and pour it out like you do with a regular water pitcher. This is an electric model that dispenses water with the push of a button.

More good news: just because it’s electric doesn’t mean you need to keep it plugged in. The Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher is a rechargeable battery-powered model that lasts for up to 30 days on a single charge. This model has an extra-large 27-cup capacity, and the filter lasts for up to 3 months or 200 gallons.

Pitchers like this don’t reduce TDS like a reverse osmosis system. However, the Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher is IAPMO-certified against NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 401 & 372 standards. It reduces more than 30 different types of contaminants, including chlorine, lead, mercury, benzene, bisphenol A, and more. The result is water that tastes better, smells better, and is healthier to drink.

With a retail price of $58.99, the Waterdrop Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher already costs less than comparable models with far fewer features and less capacity. At $46.99 during Prime Day on July 16-17, this awesome water filter pitcher is a steal.

Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W

Last but certainly not least, we have the Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W. This model is similar to Waterdrop’s Mega pitcher, but it’s more compact and even more affordable.

The Waterdrop ED01W pitcher is smaller and lighter than the Mega model, but it’s just as effective and just as efficient. You can dispense deliciously pure water in just 1 second with the touch of a button.

While the Mega pitcher is large enough to hold 30 cups of water, this smaller pitcher has a 15-cup capacity. Despite the smaller size, however, it still offers up to 30 days of battery life. The filter also lasts just as long, handling up to 200 gallons of filtration before it needs to be replaced.

The Waterdrop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W is an excellent addition to any home or office. It’s also small and light enough to take with you anywhere. Since it’s battery-powered and doesn’t need to be plugged in to dispense water, you can even take it camping or tailgating. That way, you have access to fresh water no matter where you are.

This model retails for $49.99, but it’s on sale for $39.19 during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2024 sale on July 16-17.