Buy Microsoft 365 Family today and get a $50 Amazon gift card

Microsoft 365 is a must-have for just about every PC and Mac user. And on Tuesday only, Amazon is offering a free $50 Amazon gift card when you purchase a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Family. This is by far one of the best Amazon gift card deals you can get right now.

Formerly called Office 365, Microsoft 365 Family gives up to six people access to the latest versions of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Microsoft’s various Office apps are thought of by most people as vastly superior to similar software from other brands. You need these apps anyway, so taking advantage of this one-day Microsoft 365 Family deal obviously makes sense.

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month Subscription (PC/Mac Download) + $50 Amazon Gift Card $149.99 $99.99 (save $50) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

For those unaware, Microsoft 365 includes all of the most important Microsoft Office applications and more. You get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Your subscription also includes Microsoft OneDrive, Editor, and Family Safety, which is a suite of security solutions.

Unlike years past, this is a subscription service instead of a one-time purchase. You pay $99.99 annually for Microsoft 365 Family, and you’ll always have the latest versions of all of these apps on your Windows PCs and Mac computers.

Plus, you get access to the online versions of Microsoft Office apps. That means you can access them from any browser no matter where you are.

Microsoft 365 Family is on sale for one day only. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

All that for $99.99 each year is already a terrific value. On Tuesday, however, Amazon is running a one-day sale that gives you a great bonus.

In addition to everything we listed above, Amazon’s deal includes a $50 Amazon gift card at no extra charge. Since you’re going to subscribe to Microsoft 365 anyway, why not renew now and get a $50 bonus for free?

There are plenty of other Amazon gift card deals you can find in our guide, but this one is a must-have.

Also, if you’re wondering, here are the main differences when comparing Microsoft 365 Family with Microsoft 365 Personal:

Microsoft 365 Family

For one to six people

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

Up to 6 TB of cloud storage (1 TB per person)

Additional features in the Family Safety mobile app

Microsoft 365 Personal

For one person

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

1 TB of cloud storage