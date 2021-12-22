Breathe easier with huge discounts on air purifiers at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As winter is in full force, you need to keep the air around you as clean as possible. Making it easier to breathe while you sleep can keep you rejuvenated each day. Getting a good night’s sleep can be difficult. But adding air purifiers to your home will help you clean the air.

Amazon has a huge deal on Medify Air purifiers with large discounts. You can save up to 38% on air purifiers and accessories for them. But don’t expect these prices to last a long time. We know they’re not going to be around for long. So upgrade your bedroom, living room, family room, or wherever else you want to put one with these air purifiers.

Medify Air Purifiers that you can use now

The Medify MA-112 Air Purifier provides maximum coverage for your home. It can clean large spaces up to 3,700 sq ft in one hour. Or you can choose to cover 2,500 sq ft in 30 minutes. With dual HEPA H13 filtration, it removes 99.9% of particles from smoke, odors, pet dander, and more. You can choose from four fan speeds, the lowest one of which is virtually silent.

You can set the timer to run between 0 and 8 hours. It also has a dust sensor, a sleep timer, an optional ionizer, and more features. This is a trusted brand and an air purifier you’re sure to love. It is 20% off right now, saving you $119. Get it for just $476.

Choose a pair

If you want more coverage for your home, the Medify MA-40 Air Purifier 2-Pack is a good option. You’ll receive two of the signature MA-40 model. Each one can cover 1,600 sq ft in one hour or 840 sq ft in 30 minutes. There are three fan speeds and easy-to-use features. They also feature HEPA H13 filtration to get rid of dust and dirt. The glass touch screen is easy to read. Save 25% and get the pair for just $374.25.

For smaller coverage, the Medify MA-25 Air Purifier 2-Pack makes sense. They clean up to 1,000 sq ft in one hour or 500 sq ft in 30 minutes. They are CARB-, ETL-, and Energy Star-certified. The replacement filters last 2,500 hours or about three to four months. Get this pack in silver, white, or black for just $235.99.

Plenty more options in this deal

There are so many machines on sale that you better hurry up. You’ll be able to find one or multiple to fit your home. The Medify MA-25 purifier in white is down to just $128. You can get the Medify MA-14 air purifier for only $79.20 and that covers up to 400 sq ft. A two-pack of those costs just $144 right now.

Check out all of the deals in this sale and see which colors you can get to blend in with your home.

