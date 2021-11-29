Bose’s amazing QC35 noise cancelling headphones are just $179 for Cyber Monday 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Few audio products are as iconic as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, and users say they’re worth every penny at $349.

You won’t pay anywhere near that much for Bose’s beloved QC35 headphones on Cyber Monday 2021 though — they’re on sale right now for just $179!

Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2021 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Cyber Monday 2021 deals roundup for the very best bargains available right now.

Sony’s wireless noise cancelling headphones have been getting tons of buzz in recent years, and they definitely deserve it. Anyone in search of Cyber Monday 2021 deals on Sony’s ANC headphones will find two killer sales: $198 Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to just $88, and the $248 Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $123. Both of those models are phenomenal and you really can’t go wrong either way.

Of course, there are tons of people out there who prefer Bose to Sony when it comes to noise cancelling cans. Bose definitely popularized the category, and the company remains one of the best in the business to this day. And speaking of “best in the business,” Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are still considered by some to be the most impressive all-around ANC headphones ever made. They offer stunning sound quality and outstanding noise cancellation, but they still cost a pretty penny at $349.

Lucky for you, however, today is Cyber Monday and QC35 headphones always go on sale for Cyber Monday 2021. While it’s true that discounts are fairly common these days for Bose’s world-renowned ANC headphones, we’ve never seen anything like today’s deep discount. Pick up a pair of Bose QC35 headphones from Amazon during the big Cyber Monday 2021 blowout and you’ll only pay $179!

That’s insane value and it’s an all-time low price by a big margin. This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Also of note, the brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are discounted for the first time ever!

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $179.00

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced Audio performance at any volume

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Contr… Price: $179.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones (first discount ever!)

Noise cancelling wireless headphones – The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals.

High-fidelity audio – The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up.

Quiet and Aware Modes – Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - Triple Black List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.00 You Save: $50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

