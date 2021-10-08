Black Friday just started early for Fire TV Sticks and smart TVs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There was a great Fire TV Stick sale last month, but those deals vanished from Amazon just as quickly as they arrived. Now, however, Amazon is offering even lower prices in a new surprise sale ahead of Black Friday!

BGR Deals readers are swarming Amazon to get the Fire TV Stick while it’s down to $25.99. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s on sale for $33.99 instead of $50 is even more popular. With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers prefer the 4K model. The bad news is that both of these awesome Fire TV Stick deals are likely going to end soon. That means you don’t have long to get in on the action. If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 on the hot new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, definitely take advantage of one of these great deals!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote List Price: $49.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $16.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best Fire TV Stick deals of September 2021

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a 17% discount. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $25.99. For those unaware, the Fire TV Stick was recently updated. The new 3rd-generation model is the most powerful version yet. Plus, it includes Amazon’s latest Alexa Voice Remote with controls for your TV.

On top of that, you can also save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles, the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $33.99. Also, if you want it all you can pick up a Fire TV Cube, which is back in stock. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it!

Last but not least, Amazon has several great Fire TV Edition smart TVs on sale right now. Believe it or not, prices start at just $119.99 for the #1 best-selling TV on Amazon’s whole site right now!

These Fire TV deals are all likely to end soon. This might be your last chance to save big on Fire TV devices until Black Friday!

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote List Price: $49.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $16.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s best affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Includes the new Alexa Voice Remote with IR buttons to control your TV and soundbar



Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote List Price: $39.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $14.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can a sk Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

Built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD Price: $119.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Edition TV deals

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

INSIGNIA NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $449.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $100.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia - 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV List Price: $449.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $100.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 75C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 List Price: $999.99 Price: $749.99 You Save: $250.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.