Best Stationary Exercise Bike

Spin classes have become a huge part of fitness over the past decade. Sweating while cycling on a bicycle in a studio with an instructor while music plays is a terrific way to get some much needed cardio and work out your arms and legs as well. But if you don’t have time to make it to the studio a few times a week and want to get that same great workout at home, a stationary exercise bike can be a great purchase. With a stationary exercise bike, you’ll be able to set your own pace and spin as long as you want or can. There’s plenty of great options available, so we’ve picked out some of our favorites to get you in the saddle.

Work towards your goals

For heavier cyclists, it isn’t always easy to find suitable stationary bikes to ride on. But the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike is made to support up to 300 lbs., which is more than most folding bikes tend to be. The large seat cushion is 14.6″ across, providing ample seating room. It is simple to get on and off of and the straps to keep your feet on the pedal are adjustable. The large LCD window screen shows distance, calories burned, time, speed, pulse and scan. The heart rate sensors are built into the handles. It can be folded up to 22″ x 20″ x 5.5″ for simpler storage.

Key Features:

Made to support up to 300 lbs.

Large seat cushion

Screen shows distance and calories burned

Move it around your home

Now, we’re not saying this bike can be ridden on the streets but the Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike has transportation wheels on the front, making moving it around your home easier. It has a 40-pound chrome flywheel specifically designed to maintain momentum smoothly. The adjustable resistance knob helps control how hard you want to push yourself. The handlebars are adjustable, making this a great bike for your entire family. It supports up to 275 lbs. and it can even be placed on uneven surfaces, thanks to the base levelers.

Key Features:

Adjustable handlebars

40-pound chrome flywheel

Transportation wheels on the front

Store it simply

We don’t all have room to leave our exercise equipment out in our homes. That’s why the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike is a solid option. It can fold up to 18.1″ x 18.1″ when it’s not in use, so it can be put in a closet or corner. The seat is anatomically designed for comfort and the padded handlebars are built to last. There are eight levels of manual resistance, allowing you to get the most out of your workout. It has an LCD window displaying key stats for your ride and the pedal crank is three pieces for added durability.

Key Features:

LCD window displays key stats

Anatomically designed seat

Eight levels of manual resistance

Watch while you pedal

Allow yourself some bliss as you’re working hard with the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary. This has a 35-pound flywheel and a heavy-duty steel frame that will remain stable while you’re working out. This is a quieter option than a chain bike, so your neighbors will appreciate it. You can adjust the handlebars and the four-way padded seat allows you to feel comfortable while you ride. This has an LCD monitor that tracks your time, speed, distance, calories burned, and odometer. This has an iPad holder so you can mount it for a more fun time riding. You’ll also have a water bottle holder.

Key Features:

Four-way padded seat

LCD monitor

iPad and water bottle holders

Fit it for anyone

The VIGBODY Exercise Bike gives you indoor cycling workouts in your home. It is made with a 1.5mm thickened square tube that is high quality. This also has a heavy-duty flywheel that weighs 35 pounds and supports up to 330 pounds. You can easily adjust the height of the saddle from 33.5″ to 38.5″ and the handlebars can be adjusted between 37.8″ and 44″. The inseam adjustment is also adjustable between 28″ and 35″. As you’re riding, feel free to increase or decrease the resistance with the tension knob to better simulate different road conditions. The monitor will help keep track of your workouts.

Key Features:

Supports up to 330 pounds

Saddle and handlebars are adjustable

Tension knob for resistance