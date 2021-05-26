Best Ski and Snowboard Helmet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ll see some of the most brilliant sights you’ve ever seen when you’re on a mountain. Landscapes of the earth and beautiful nature laid out in front of you can only be captured from certain points. It’s a reason so many people love to go hiking. You get to take in the world around you from a different view than normal. It’s also a reason people love to ski and snowboard. Rather than climbing your way down a mountain during a hike, you can shred down on some snow when you’re on a ski trip. But for all kind of riders, whether you’re hitting up the bunny slopes or tackling black diamond trails, safety should be a top priority. That’s why having a helmet is so important. You can’t just wear a bicycle helmet out onto the slopes and call it good. These helmets are specially designed for protection if you happen to take a tumble on a mountain. We’ve highlighted our five favorite options for you and your family to be safe on the slopes.

Wear what the best wear

Image source: Amazon

If you want to wear a helmet that’s worn by Olympians, check out the Wildhorn Drift Snowboard and Ski Helmet. It is an official supporter of the US Olympic ski team and is worn by four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell. It has an ergonomic design and is 25% lighter than competing products. It is a low profile helmet that has many different features, as it accommodates many kinds of ski goggles and head shapes. This will provide a custom fit, as it comes in small, medium, and large sizing. The VNT technology allows your head to breathe, so you’re not soaked in sweat when you’re heading to the lodge. The 13 vents are all adjustable as well. The earpads are audio compatible and can be removed on warmer skiing days. The outer PC shell is fused to the inner EPS foam for a molded construction.

Key Features:

Worn by Olympians

25% lighter than competitors

VNT technology lets your head breathe

Wildhorn Drift Snowboard & Ski Helmet - US Ski Team Official Supplier - Performance & Safety w/… List Price: $109.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $20.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the proper fit

Image source: Amazon

After you pick the general size for your head, make sure the OutdoorMaster KELVIN Ski Helmet fits as tightly as you need. That’s because it has an adjustable dial that changes the size to tighten or loosen, based on your preferences. This comes in nine different colors and all are sleek and sharp with a matte finish. It is equipped with a reinforced ABS shell and shock-absorbing EPS core. This has 14 vents that allow for hours of skiing. The earpads and lining are removable.

Key Features:

Comes in nine different colors

Equipped with an adjustable dial for size adjustments

14 vents

OutdoorMaster Ski Helmet - Snowboard Helmet for Men, Women & Youth (White,S) List Price: $60.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $11.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get your goggles too

Image source: Amazon

The Odoland Snow Ski Helmet and Goggles Set is a great combo for the entire family. This helmet comes with detachable goggles, making it one less thing you have to get before you head out. This comes in five sizes, so you can get one for your child and then one for you. There are 12 air holes to make the fit more breathable. The helmet is shockproof and penetration-resistant and the goggles have an easily adjustable band. The goggles won’t fog up. This set also comes in 14 different colors to choose from.

Key Features:

Helmet comes with detachable goggles

Comes in five sizes

Shockproof and penetration-resistant

Odoland Snow Ski Helmet and Goggles Set, Sports Helmet and Protective Glasses - Shockproof/Wind… List Price: $69.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $30.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Easily bring your own goggles

Image source: Amazon

You won’t lose your goggles when you have the AKASO Ski Helmet. This has a goggles strap looper portion that will clip it in. This is safety-certified and made from durable construction. The helmet’s outer shell fuses with the impact-absorbing EPS liner. This has a tension dial on the back and the vents are adjustable to change how much heat you let out. You can remove the liners and earflaps.

Key Features:

Goggles strap looper portion clips in

Safety-certified

Removable liners and earflaps

AKASO Ski Helmet, Snowboard Helmet - Climate Control Venting, Dial Fit, Goggles Compatible, Rem… Price: $43.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Your head will be protected

Image source: Amazon

The JetBlaze Ski Helmet offers superior protection to you and your family. This comes in three different sizes, so you’ll be able to size up per family member. The external cap is made from strong ABS material and provides outside security while the foam inner shell absorbs any impact. There are two reinforced layers that act as one. You can adjust the ventilation for each ride you do and this is built to last.

Key Features:

Comes in three different sizes

Two reinforced layers

Adjust the ventilation for each ride