Best-selling Alexa smart plugs are just $3 each with this Amazon coupon

There are so many great deals that Amazon is running right now on smart home gadgets. But there’s one sale in particular that our readers have been swarming to buy. It offers a deep discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. Sure we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener. It lets you control your garage door using your smartphone or even your voice. It’s back on sale for less than $25 after having sold out last during Prime Day. What’s more, you can score a $40 Amazon credit if you take advantage of the Key promotion Amazon is running right now!

That’s wonderful, but there’s something else that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home. It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running an incredible limited-time sale on Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. Oh, and they happen to be among the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon’s entire site right now!

These white-hot smart plugs aren’t just best-sellers on Amazon. They also happen to be beloved. You’ll see that right when you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. 6,700+ Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars. It should go without saying, but that’s no easy feat. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $27.99? But you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now.

That’s already just $7 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if grab a 4-pack today before Amazon’s double discount disappears, you’ll only pay $3.12 per plug. That’s crazy! There’s a discount on the product page and a coupon you can clip. Then use the promo code LJFPY4K4 at checkout. That’ll slash the price all the way down to $12.49 for a 4-pack of plugs.

Are you just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market? Or perhaps you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years. In either case, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, and you have some home security cameras spread around your house. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is available for just $32.98!

But smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone. In short, you don’t want to miss this great deal. The extra coupon code slashes the price all the way down to $3.12 each when you buy a 4-pack. It’s scheduled to expire at the end of the day on July 31, so you have plenty of time to get in on the action… in theory. The only potential problem is that these deals tend to be very popular with our readers. That means there’s always a chance the deal will sell out long before it’s set to expire, which is something we’ve seen happen pretty often with deep discounts like this!

These best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and popular smart home platforms

The free companion app for smartphones lets you control your smart plugs from anywhere in the world using your iPhone, Android phone, or tablet

No hub required

Control your plugs manually or set schedules, timers, and rules

Create groups to control more than one smart plug at a time

Easy to install and ease to operate — the perfect addition to any smart home setup

