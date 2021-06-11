Prime Day 2021: Best laptop deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here, and it’s set to bring with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech. While Amazon devices often make all the headlines on Prime Day, we’re expecting some awesome deals on other things too. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day laptop deals, you’re in the right place.

Whether you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, or a MacBook Air for working on the go, there should be something on this list for your needs.

When is Prime Day 2021?

The Prime Day 2021 event will take place over two days — June 21 and June 22. So, if you can’t find the perfect laptop deal for your needs on the first day, it’s worth checking back again on the second day. We’re definitely expecting different deals on the two different days.

What Prime Day laptop deals are expected?

This year, we’re expecting deals across all different kinds of laptops, so no matter what you’re looking for from a laptop, there should be something for your needs.

That’s true regardless of your preferred operating system. Whether you prefer to use Windows, MacOS, and ChromeOS, there will likely be a great laptop deal for your needs.

For starters, it’s likely there will be some great deals on Apple laptops, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The M1 MacBook Air in particular is a much-loved laptop, and it has already gotten some sweet deals over the past few months.

Other laptops will get some great deals too. Dell has been offering some great laptop deals over the past few weeks, and that will likely continue into Prime Day. That includes devices like the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait until the Prime Day event to get a great laptop deal — there are some awesome deals that are available right now. Here are the best laptop deals we could find.

Apple MacBook Air

The M1 chip has breathed new life into the MacBook Air, making it an incredibly compelling laptop. The 2020 MacBook Air offers at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s super fast in day-to-day life. It also comes in three colors, including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

If you’re a gamer, then the Razer Blade 15 is an excellent option for your needs. This laptop offers excellent performance, thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It also has a beautiful big 15.6-inch display.

MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop

If you need added graphics performance, it’s worth considering the MSI Creator 15 laptop. This laptop offers a beautiful 4K display, plus an impressive GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card and a huge 1TB SSD. Yeah, it’s a workhorse.

MSI GE66 Raider 10SGS-288

Want to take gaming or video production to the next level? This laptop is more expensive than many others on the list, but it also offers an impressive RTX 2080 graphics card, an Intel Core i7 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It’s even got some sweet RGB lighting.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Do you prefer Google’s ecosystem to Apple’s or Microsoft’s? In that case, it’s worth considering a Chromebook, like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. This laptop is more expensive than other Chromebooks, but it also offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

