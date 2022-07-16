15 best Prime Day deals you can still shop this weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Sadly, Amazon’s annual Prime Day 2022 sale is now over. But the good news is that someone at Amazon forgot to pull the plug on so many great Prime Day deals! In this roundup, we’re going to show you the 15 best Amazon leftover Prime Day deals you can still get on July 16, 2022.
Highlights include Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (lowest price of 2022!), #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $50, the Apple Watch Series 7 for just $319.99, and Echo Dot 3 refurbs for just $19.99.
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
I and the rest of the expert commerce team at BGR Deals have put together a roundup of the best Prime Day deals you can still shop this weekend. Of course, all of these sales will likely end soon, so hurry or you might miss out.
15 best Prime Day deals you can still shop now
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on HEPA air purifiers, Vital vitamins, 3D printers, and BUENOS NINOS dresses
- 🎉 Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are on sale for just $169.99, which is the lowest price of 2022!
- AirPods 2 are down to $99 if you don’t need active noise cancellation
- BONUS DEALS: Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 103,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 93,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99 instead of $50 — that’s within $5 of Prime Day’s all-time low price!
- BONUS DEALS: LG C1 OLED TVs, Samsung 4K TVs, and Sony Bravia 4K TVs are also still on sale for Prime Day!
- Apple Watch Series 7 sold out on Prime Day, but now it’s back in stock with prices starting at just $319.99!
- The wildly popular 10.2-inch iPad has a $20 discount
- Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale at the Prime Day price of just $89.98
- Echo Dot 3 refurbs are down to just $19.99, but they’ll surely sell out soon
- Fire TV Cube refubs have a massive discount that slashes your price to $49.99, an all-time low
- Score a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 for only $99.99
