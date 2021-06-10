Best Keypad Deadbolt Lock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never be too secure when it comes to your front or back doors. But if you have people who are going to be entering your home when you aren’t there, like a dog walker or a cleaning crew, you want to make sure they are able to come in and out without you having to make a billion copies of your keys. By installing a keypad deadbolt lock, you’ll be able to give access to those who need it, but still keep your family and possessions safe. Whether you’ve ever thought about becoming an Airbnb host or renting out your apartment, having a keypad deadbolt makes it easy for guests to enter. We’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market for keypad deadbolt locks to add that extra layer of security to your home.

Allowing you to create up to 19 codes for trusted family and friends, the Schlage BE365CAM619 Be365 Camelot Keypad Deadbolt is versatile. You can create or delete codes and keep the passcode fresh. There’s no wiring needed to install it and it is guaranteed to fit any standard door. The backset of universal latches and deadbolts fit 2 to 0.375″ or 2 to 0.75″ backsets. The keypad is coated in silicone, so it’s easy to push the buttons. The door thickness range that it works with is 1 5/8″ to 2″ thick.

Fits any standard door

Create or delete codes with ease

Create up to 19 codes

Technologically advanced, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock creates secure, code-based entry to your home. You can lock or unlock your front door from anywhere and it is connected right out of the box. This requires no additional bridge to connect to Wi-Fi, allowing you to get full access from anywhere. This will easily attach to your existing deadbolt lock. The August Smart Keypad is included for convenient access, so you can create unique pass codes for those you trust. The Auto unlock feature detects when you arrive and unlocks the door. You can connect this to your smart speakers to use voice commands.

No additional bridge needed

Auto unlock feature

Connects to your smart speakers

If you want a lock that has a master code option, you can opt for the Kwikset 909 SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt. It features one-touch locking with a motorized deadbolt and back lit keypad, so you’ll be able to see what you’re typing, even at night. It can hold eight customizable access codes at once, plus a master code option to carry on. The latch has an adjustable backset of 2 to 3/8″ or 2 to 3/4″ to fit a standard door. It also features SmartKey technology and security.

Eight customizable access codes at once and a master

SmartKey technology

Latch has an adjustable backset

For a lock that can do a lot, check out the HuTools Keyless Entry Deadbolt Lock. This gives you the possibility of creating up to 20 codes in four to 10 digits. You can also use a single use temporary access code if you have someone coming in to walk your dog. The auto lock deadbolt has a 10 to 99 second automatic lock delay timer. The battery-powered keyless entry door lock has a backlit keypad, allowing you to see more clearly in the dark. This also has vacation mode, a wrong entry limit, and a mute function. You can automatically lock the door quickly or disable the automatic lock with ease. You can also lock down all 20 codes to just work with one master code or a key. This is offered in two colors.

Backlit keypad

Automatic lock delay timer

Vacation mode

Looking out for your wallet, the Amazon Basics Traditional Electronic Keypad Deadbolt Door Lock is a cost-effective choice for your home. This comes in either a contemporary or traditional style and it is offered in three colors. This is an electronic, single-cylinder deadbolt with a customizable keyless entry. You’ll also get to enjoy a one-touch and timed locking mechanism as well as a low battery indicator. You can customize how long it takes for it to lock after you close the door. This operates by electronic keypad or traditional key outside and thumb turn lock inside. Fitting doors of 1 3/8″ to 1 3/4″ thick, this features an adjustable latch to fit all standard doors.

Electronic, single-cylinder deadbolt

One-touch and timed locking mechanism

Adjustable latch