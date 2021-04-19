If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever been tasked to try and figure out what is missing from a dish? Perhaps you are at home and your significant other is cooking and they ask you to taste the food and let them know what needs to be added. If you have any type of taste buds, you’ll be able to tell them if it needs more salt or more pepper. Adding more pepper or salt to a dish can be tougher if you aren’t sure exactly how much to measure out. If you prefer fresh pepper that is ground from peppercorns, that will spice up your dish and kick it up a notch. With an electric pepper grinder, you don’t need a long pepper grinder that requires you to twist the knob to churn out the pepper. This allows you to simply press a button and deliver the pepper that your dish may desperately need. Extremely simple to use, this is the kind of machine that makes your life easier in the kitchen. Check out the five choices we’ve handpicked below and have a better time cooking and tasting.

Don’t even press a button

Image source: CHEW FUN/Amazon

Don’t take up two hands or even multiple fingers to use your pepper grinder when you have the CHEW FUN Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder or Salt Mill. This offers a unique design with a big and wide mouth space for the spices. The ceramic blades are adjustable and the container is refillable. You can adjust the grinder knob to choose the coarseness of your spices. All you’ll need to do is tilt the grinder upside down and it will immediately start. There aren’t any buttons you need to press. You can turn on a blue LED light with a simple twist to allow for better lighting where you’re adding spices to your food. You can choose between black or silver.

Key Features:

Tilt the grinder upside for it to work

Blue LED light

Adjustable ceramic blades

Get a pair

Image source: urban noon/Amazon

With the urban noon Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, you’ll be able to get salt and pepper the way you like it quickly. These tall sleek grinders are ideal for cooking or grilling, as they are a great addition to your table. Made from the highest quality stainless steel, these have a rustproof ceramic core to ensure smooth and easy grinding. Made for convenient one-handed operation, they are battery-operated and work with the push of a button. Each grinder needs four AA batteries and they have built-in lights to make it easier to see to apply the right amount of spice. There are bottom caps to keep kitchen surfaces cleaner and create the right humid environment.

Key Features:

One-handed operation

Get one for salt and one for pepper

Bottom caps

Save some money

Image source: AmuseWit/Amazon

Your wallet will be happy if you invest in the AmuseWit Gravity Electric Pepper Grinder or Saw Grinder Mill. This has a stylish, brushed stainless steel with acrylic windows. This measures 8″ tall by 2″ wide and the refillable container holds a large amount of either salt or pepper. This delivers a bright white LED light for you to use to see better while salting or peppering your food. It turns on automatically when you flip the device over, as gravity will turn on the grinder. You can turn the grinder knob to pick the coarseness. It is non-corrosive and antioxidative.

Key Features:

Stylish, brushed stainless steel

Bright white LED light

Non-corrosive

Take them out of the box and go

Image source: KSL/Amazon

Add the KSL Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set to your table and enjoy your meal. This includes the batteries that are needed to work them, so they are ready to go. You’ll get one for salt and one for pepper and a spoon for the spices to help refill them as well. You can also use the spoon to portion out your spices as well. While the spices are not included, you can add many types of salt or pepper to this. The button on the top will start the grinding process and you can refill these without much hassle and even littler mess.

Key Features:

Two grinders and a spoon

Batteries included

No mess to refill

Kill two birds with one stone

Image source: Cuisinart/Amazon

The Cuisinart SG-3 Stainless Steel Rechargeable Salt, Pepper and Spice Mill combines two mills in one. You can store two spices in this one grinder, as there are containers at the top and bottom of this as well as grinders on each end. You can store peppercorns on one end and salt on the other to better compliment your meals. The stainless steel housing makes it more durable. All you need to do is touch a button and flip it to the side you want to use. This has clear containers for you to see how much you have left. This comes with a stand that allows you to recharge the unit.

Key Features:

Stores two spices

Clear storage containers

Grinders on each end

