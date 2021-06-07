Best Crib Sheets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding out if you’re having a boy or a girl is usually the surprise of a lifetime. Whether you wait until the baby is born or you decide to have a gender reveal party, it’s a celebration that’s unlike anything else. But once you do find out the gender of your child, you probably will start thinking about decorating your home and, specifically, their room. If you’re someone who wants to have things planned out ahead of time, you definitely already have a crib ready to go. But something you may have forgotten to get is sheets. Crib sheets are easy to clean, especially for the messes that are sure to come your way. There are ones with great patterns or just ones that are singular colors to provide you with an easy-to-match look for the room. We’re here to make sure you don’t forget to pick some up, so we’ve highlighted five of our favorite crib sheets. Let’s take a look and help you get ready for your new addition.

Match the room’s aesthetic the way you want

Meant to fit most standard cribs, the American Baby Company 2 Pack 100% Cotton Value Jersey Knit Fitted Crib Sheet comes in many patterns and colors. You can pick between 36 different colors or patterns and the cotton jersey fabric is breathable and comfortable. It measures 28″ x 52″ x 9″ and offers a warm T-shirt feel for exceptional comfort. It’s available in a variety of colors to match any style. This has 9″ of deep fit pockets and the elastic trim fits snug around a crib mattress. It is able to was washed and dried in a machine. You can choose between one or two packs.

Key Features:

Comes in 36 different colors or patterns

Measures 28″ x 52″ x 9″

Elastic trim fits snug around a mattress

Don’t get sheets that are hard to clean

Why would you buy something that’s more of a hassle than it’s worth? You won’t have to worry about that if you have the BROLEX Stretchy Fitted Crib Sheets Set of 2. This will fit most standard crib mattresses, as it measures 28″ x 52″ x 9″. This is made from thoughtful construction with ultra soft jersey knit fabric. This is a crib sheet fitted topper that can be easily cleaned, as you can effortlessly put it in the machine to wash it. It takes almost no time to put on, as the elastic bottom can be applied in seconds as it stretches over the edges.

Key Features:

Made from thoughtful construction

Pop it in the machine to clean it

Takes almost no time to put on

Give extra stretch for your baby who may move a lot

If you’re looking for a fitted sheet that you and your kids will be happy with, check out the Burt’s Bees Baby Fitted Crib Sheet. There are 10 different colors you can choose from: blossom, blossom/white two pack, cloud white, glacier green, heather grey, heather grey/white two pack, indigo blue, navy blue, sky blue, and soft lavender. This has the BEESNUG 360° technology that allows it to have premium elastic with extra stretch to provide a safer, snugger fit. The extra fabric overlaps on the bottom edge that prevents it from creeping up. It is made from 100% organic, breathable cotton and it measures 28″ x 52″.

Key Features:

Offered in 10 colors

Features BEESNUG 360° technology

Made from 100% organic, breathable cotton

For a soft and silky option for your child to lay on

Your son or daughter will enjoy sleeping on the TILLYOU Microfiber Silky Soft Crib Sheet. You can choose between jade pink, aqua, navy blue, gray, gray blue, white, lavender, pea green, or deep pink and the mattress sheet measures 28″ x 52″. Each of these are made from 90 GSM 100% extra-fine brushed microfiber fabric, making them exceptionally smooth and soft. This will help with hair tangles or frizz. This has an 8″ deep pocket and an elastic band on all four sides to fit over the corners. This sheet is fade-resistant and will dry very quickly.

Key Features:

Made from 90 GSM 100% extra-fine brushed microfiber fabric

Helps with hair tangles or frizz

Fade-resistant

Keeping money in your wallet is always something you’ll like

Offering up a bunch of patterns and colors but also one that won’t put a dent in your wallet is the EVERYDAY KIDS Baby Fitted Crib Sheet. Being offered in 32 colors or patterns, you can choose between one or two sheets in a pack. These are soft, cozy, and colorful, as you can mix and match them to keep them going with your aesthetic. These are made from 100% microfiber and are fade-resistant and machine-washable. These can be tumble dried low or line dried. Measuring 28″ x 52″, there is elastic trim on all sides, making it easy to put them on.

Key Features:

Offered in 32 colors or patterns

Can choose between one or two sheets in a pack

Can be tumble dried low or line dried