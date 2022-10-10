4 best Columbus Day sales everyone should shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale is just one day away. Because of that, Columbus Day sales aren’t really generating as much hype in 2022 as they normally do. That’s especially true since there are so many Prime Day 2 deals that are already live. If you’re a Prime member, definitely check out our roundup of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop now.

But what if you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber? And what about other top retailers?

In this roundup, we’re going to show you four fantastic Columbus Day sales that you should definitely check out. These sales offer deep discounts on so many best-selling products.

Whether you need a new TV, laptop, appliance, or something else, you’ll find it on sale in these great Columbus Day blowouts.

Amazon has the best deals on Columbus Day

Image source: zobaair/Adobe

Amazon’s big sale on Monday isn’t technically a Columbus Day sale, per se. But we would be remiss if we didn’t include it because Amazon has the best deals online right now. Period.

With the start of Amazon’s first Prime Early Access Sale just one day away, Amazon has launched so many early deals. Although some of them are for Prime members only, so many more are available to everyone.

Here are some examples:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. And of course, there are so many more deals available if you’re a Prime member.

Want to get in on the action without paying for Amazon Prime? All you need to do is sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial!

That way, you’ll have access to all of the incredible Prime-only deals that are available during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12. And after that, if you decide you don’t want to keep your Prime subscription, you can cancel within 30 days so you’ll never be billed.

Crutchfield Columbus Day sales

Image source: Crutchfield

Next up, we have a terrific sale from a retailer that’s often overlooked during big sales events like Columbus Day.

Crutchfield was once the best shop around to find great deals on personal audio equipment. Now, the store is so much more than that. Crutchfield carries all sorts of electronics, from TVs and smart home devices to cameras, drones, and so much more.

And yes, of course Crutchfield is still the best place to shop for deals on headphones, speakers, and car audio gear.

For Columbus Day 2022, Crutchfield has tons of special deals on personal audio equipment, car audio, and more. For example, you can save $30 on Sony’s newest high-end ANC earbuds, or save $200 on the AI-powered Roomba j7+.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so definitely check out Crutchfield’s site for more deals.

Best Buy’s big blowout

Image source: Best Buy

It goes without saying that Best Buy is one of the biggest and most popular retailers in the US. And when it comes to Columbus Day sales, Best Buy has delivered once again in 2022.

Head over to the Best Buy website and you’ll find hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. And we’re not just talking about headphones and tablets, either. Best Buy has deals on everything from large appliances and smart TVs to laptops, smart home gadgets, toys, and even movies.

Some of the deals in Best Buy’s Columbus Day sale will be around all week. But other discounts are available on Columbus Day only, so don’t miss out.

Target sales on Columbus Day

Image source: John Greim/John Greim Photography/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Last but certainly not least, we have Target. Of all the Columbus Day sales happening right now, Target’s is probably the most comprehensive — other than Amazon, that is.

The Target website is slashing prices on everything from home goods and consumer staples to toys, clothing, bath & beauty, and electronics. Whatever it is you’re looking for on Columbus Day, you’ll probably find it with a discount at Target.

Some of Target’s deals right now offer standard discounts. Others give you discounted prices as well as free Target gift cards. You’ll even save big on grocery items right now during this big Columbus Day sale!

