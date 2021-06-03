Best Coffee Table for Storage

Click to Skip Ad
June 3rd, 2021
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a living room with no coffee table is like your boss showing up to a business meeting completely naked; there’s just something very unsettling about it. Ok, that might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but when was the last time you saw a living room that didn’t have a coffee table in it? We’ll wait. Anyhow, it’s no secret that a decorative coffee table can really tie the room together. Better yet, it can help fix some of the clutter that has garnered in your home’s central location. Luckily, you can kill two birds with one stone and find yourself a stylish coffee table with convenient storage capabilities. Let’s look at some potential options.

Pop up the top

Best Lift-Top TableImage source: Sauder/Amazon

This Sauder 420011 Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table is a great way to store your belongings in an organized, yet non-intrusive fashion. Upon first glance, it looks like a normal coffee table, but then the top lifts up and forwards to create both a desk-like surface and an additional storage area with a hidden shelf and storage compartment inside. There are shelves on the bottom of the table for visible storage as well. The table itself is made of engineered wood construction with a craftsman oak finish on all sides, making it a stylish table in addition to its storage capacity.

Key Features:

  • Non-intrusive
  • Shelves on the bottom of the table
  • Engineered wood construction
Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table | Craftsman Oak Finish | model Price:$185.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enhance the design

Best Storage TrunkImage source: SEI/Amazon

On the other hand, if you want a vintage-looking coffee table that doubles as a stylish storage trunk, the SEI Furniture Nailhead Storage Trunk is a fantastic option. Made with an espresso finish and decorative handles on the sides to give the appearance of a mission-inspired transitional trunk, this table is great for any room in the house. The cocktail table can be used as a coffee table in the living room, or simply just a decorative storage piece in one of your bedrooms. The trunk itself weighs 61 pounds and can support up to 180 lbs. overall.

Key Features:

  • Cocktail table can be used as a coffee table
  • Trunks weighs 61 pounds
  • Supports up to 180 pounds
SEI Furniture Nailhead Storage Trunk, Coffee Table, Espresso List Price:$315.50 Price:$184.64 You Save:$130.86 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make it easy to store items

Best Table with a ShelfImage source: VASAGLE/Amazon

If you don’t need all that much storage and a simple shelf with suffice, this VASAGLE Industrial Coffee Table with Storage Shelf should do the trick. This table is made with a sturdy, matte black iron frame for maximum stability and style. Designed with warm wood tones and an aesthetically pleasing rustic finish, this table will look great in any living room. Plus, it comes with an ample amount of storage space below, so you can put your books, remotes, laptop, or anything else you might need to temporarily stow away.

Key Features:

  • Sturdy, matte black iron frame
  • Warm wood tones
  • Ample amount of storage space
VASAGLE Industrial Coffee Table with Storage Shelf for Living Room, Wood Look Accent Furniture… Price:$97.35 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Open it up

Best with Hinged DoorsImage source: Signature Design by Ashley/Amazon

Giving you a flat top and the ability to store inside, the Signature Design by Ashley Aldwin Coffee Table with Lift Top is a great choice. It measures 36″ x 36″ x 18″, so it will look great in both small and large living rooms. This features a farmhouse look with a rustic crossbuck design. The top opens up with two doors to allow you to store items inside of it. The generous scale gives it a signature look. The hinged doors have stay arms to keep them open while you’re retrieving items.

Key Features:

  • Farmhouse look
  • Rustic crossbuck design
  • Hinged doors with stay arms
Signature Design by Ashley - Aldwin Coffee Table with Lift Top, Gray List Price:$499.00 Price:$279.99 You Save:$219.01 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the color you love

Best Color VarietyImage source: YAHEETECH/Amazon

The YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. This is sure to look great in your home because it can match with your décor. This is offered in five different colors: espresso, black, grey, rustic brown, and white. It is also offered in two different sizes: 38.6″ x 19.7″ x 16.5″ or 47.5″ x 23.5″ x 19.5″. The heights will vary when the lift top is open. A hidden storage compartment is beneath the lift top and then there is a storage shelf underneath for more visible storage. There are protective pads on the bottoms of the legs to keep your floor from becoming scratched.

Key Features:

  • Heights vary when the lift top is open
  • Five different colors
  • Protective pads on the bottoms of the legs
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment and Storage Shelf, Rising Tabletop for… List Price:$129.99 Price:$95.99 You Save:$34.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
