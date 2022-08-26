Best cheap TV soundbar deal: $90 best-seller is down to $52

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Once upon a time, you had to buy a surround sound system if you wanted to upgrade your TV’s audio. Forget about finding the best cheap TV soundbar, because they weren’t worth it at all.

These days, surround sound systems are still great. Plus, there are plenty of excellent options out there that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Want a good example? The #1 best-selling surround sound system on Amazon right now is the Vizio V51-H6 36″ 5.1 Channel Home Theater Surround Sound System. It’s fantastic, and it’s only $169 if you pick up a renewed system while they’re discounted.

Or, if you want to go all out, you can always pick up a high-end setup like this mind-blowing Enclave surround system.

Of course, there are much simpler setups these days as well. You definitely need to check out the best cheap TV soundbar deal on Amazon right now.

The Wohome Soundbar S89 has been wildly popular with our readers. Today, it’s somehow on sale for just $51.99 including a $12 discount for Prime members only. That price is a huge discount compared to the full retail price of $90. In fact, it’s so low that it almost seems like an Amazon price mistake!

Wohome Soundbar S89 28-Inch 80W with HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth 5.0 List Price: $89.99 Price: $51.99 You Save: $38.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best cheap TV soundbar deal

Soundbars have been all the rage in recent years, and there are a few good reasons for that. First of all, they couldn’t be easier to set up. Unbox your soundbar, plug it into the wall, connect it to your TV, and you’re done.

Soundbars easily fit in any room, and you can place one on a tabletop or mount it to the wall. On top of all that, soundbars are so popular these days that there are plenty of affordable options out there.

Of course, some are more affordable than others.

We recently told you about a sale on Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar. It’s still discounted today, but there’s another deal you might want to consider on a model that’s a huge upgrade.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the Wohome Soundbar S89 on sale for just $51.99. That price comes by way of a big discount as well as an extra coupon you can clip on the product page.

The coupon saves you an extra $25, so don’t forget to clip it.

This model has a terrific 4.3-star rating that includes thousands of 5-star reviews. That makes it one of the best-rated soundbars on Amazon that’s priced under $100. In fact, the current price is so low that it almost seems like a mistake!

Definitely grab one now, before someone pulls the plug and ends this awesome sale. It’s definitely the best cheap TV soundbar deal on Amazon today.

Also of note, there’s an alternative model on sale for the same price today. The KMOUK HSB001 TV Soundbar is also available for $56 right now. It used to retail for $110, so this is definitely an attractive price. It’s not quite as feature-rich as the S89, but some people prefer the KMOUK brand.

Wohome Soundbar S89 fast facts

This is the best cheap TV soundbar on Amazon, hands down. And that’s especially true while it’s on sale at this shockingly low price. Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

The Wohome Soundbar S89 is a slim soundbar that packs plenty of power

2.0 channels project sound to the farthest corners of your room

The compact design makes it perfect for use with a TV or even a computer

This soundbar supports 3.5mm audio connections and optical audio for crystal clear sound

You also get Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless audio streaming from your smartphone, tablet, or computer

You can place the soundbar on a desk or media console, or you can mount it on the wall

From booming explosions to faint whispers, you’ll enjoy clear sound with good bass response

This soundbar is terrific for movies, TV shows, and also for streaming music

It’s also perfect for gaming with a special game mode

Movie mode utilizes a built-in voice enhancer so you never miss a word — so long, subtitles!

