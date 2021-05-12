Best Beard Oil

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Growing a beard has been a very popular thing among men over the past decade. While there were plenty of people who grew them in the past, as seen in many historical photographs, a boom of facial hair has really taken shape recently. Once you have a beard, you want to make sure you keep it in the best condition possible. Utilizing beard oil will soften and condition your skin and help you avoid any itchy feelings. Nothing is more annoying than having to scratch your neck and face because of your beard. With the help of any of these beard oils, you’ll be able to get that full, thick beard you’ve been wanting.

Make it easier to rub in

Image source: Bossman/Amazon

With five different scents to choose from, the Bossman Beard Oil will give you results in a short amount of time. They give you the option with scents titled Magic, Gold, Stagecoach, Hammer to really jazz you up or you can choose Naked, which is odorless. This is a jelly beard oil, the first of its kind, that has increased viscosity to help you beard grow and look luscious. The natural oils moisturize your face and the hair follicles to produce optimum thickness. With the jelly consistency, it’ll penetrate the roots deeper, stimulating more growth. You just need to apply it, root to tip, even on your mustache, after showering for the best results.

Key Features:

Offered with five scents

Jelly beard oil

Moisturizes your face and hair follicles

Bossman Beard Oil (4oz) - Thicker Consistency Jelly - Longer Lasting - Natural Ingredients - No… Price:$14.95 ($3.74 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your beard looking good

Image source: Honest Amish/Amazon

Promoting natural and organic ingredients, the Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil is tried and tested. Made in the USA, this oil will soften and condition your skin underneath your hair, creating an optimal area for beard growth. It is made from organic virgin argan, golden jojoba, as well as six other hydrating oils to keep you looking and feeling your best. They all target your follicles and keep the existing hair looking shiny. Applying it to a damp beard will do the trick.

Key Features:

Made from seven hydrating oils

Targets your follicles

Meant to be applied to a damp beard

Honest Amish - Classic Beard Oil - 2 Ounce Price:$12.22 ($6.11 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it simple

Image source: Leven Rose/Amazon

Made with just two ingredients, the Ranger Grooming Co by Leven Rose Fragrance Free Beard Oil will keep your beard healthy. It is made of Moroccan argan oil and jojoba oil and is not tested on animals. The dark amber bottle enhances shelf life and the dropper helps you control how much you’re putting in your beard. It will eliminate dandruff and itchiness at the source as it moisturizes. This will help your beard grow stronger and come in fuller. For the best results, it can be used daily after showering.

Key Features:

Not tested on animals

Enhances shelf life in the amber bottle

Eliminates dandruff and itchiness

Fragrance Free Beard Oil & Leave In Conditioner, 100% Pure Natural for Groomed Beards, Mustache… Price:$13.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick your scent

Image source: ISNER MILE/Amazon

The ISNER MILE 4 Pack Beard Oil Set Leave in Conditioner allows you to change up your beard feeling and scent. You’ll be able to create different charms or you can bring different scents for different days. You can choose between sandalwood, sage, cedarwood, and orange. This will revolutionize your beard and the scents are made from natural oils and high quality ingredients. Every drop of beard oil is formulated to deeply moisturize your beard’s roots. There is no more dandruff or itching when you’re using it. It becomes soft and shiny after the use of any of these. Each bottle holds 0.66 fluid ounces.

Key Features:

Formulated to deeply moisturize your beard

Comes with four bottles with four scents

Makes your beard soft and shiny

4 Pack Beard Oil Set Leave in Conditioner, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Sage, Sweet Orange for Men Mu… Price:$16.99 ($6.25 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money for yourself

Image source: King C. Gillette/Amazon

The King C. Gillette Beard Oil is perfect for anybody just starting out growing a beard and doesn’t want to spend a lot on products. It is formulated with 99% plant-based oils, infused with argan, jojoba oil, avocado, macadamia seed, and almond oils. It moisturizes dry skin and softens your beard. The formula isn’t greasy and it makes your hair feel soft and smooth as it conditions. It is fragranced with scents of bergamot, geranium, and cedarwood to leave your beard smelling great. It only takes a few drops daily to see the effects.

Key Features:

Formulated with 99% plant-based oils

Moisturizes dry skin

Cost-effective

King C. Gillette Beard Oil, Infused with Argan, Jojoba, Avocado, Macadamia Seed and Almond Oils… List Price:$12.99 Price:$9.74 You Save:$3.25 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now