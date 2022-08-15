This $16 sandproof blanket is so amazing, it went viral on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everyone out there deserves to have some fun this summer. That’s especially true after everything we’ve all been through over the past few years. Outdoor activities are awesome every summer, but especially during the pandemic. And if you’re headed to the beach this summer, you’re probably on the lookout for the best beach towels for sand.

The beauty of summertime weather is that it means we get to spend way more time outdoors. Experts think that’s a great way to avoid an airborne virus. That means the more time you spend outside and socially distanced, the safer you’re going to be this summer.

In other words… it’s time to head to the beach!

We found something awesome on Amazon that you definitely need to check out before you head to the beach again. Once you’ve tried the POPCHOSE Waterproof & Sandproof Beach Blanket, you’ll never want to go to the beach again without one.

It’s one of the best beach towels you’ll find for sand. And best of all, it’s on sale right now with a discount. There’s never been a better time to see why thousands of Amazon shoppers gave it 5 stars.

One of the best beach towels for sand

This blanket recently went mega-viral on TikTok and people are still flipping out about it. Now, thanks to a discount at Amazon, it’s time to see what all the fuss is about.

Here’s just one example of a TikTok video featuring a sandproof beach blanket like this one. It’s been viewed more than 1.2 million times, and there are plenty of similar TikToks with just as many views.

Think of the three things you hate most about blankets and towels that you use at the beach, in a park, on a picnic, or anywhere else. What comes to mind?

First of all, water always soaks them. Second, they get hot. And third, they inevitably get covered with sand or dirt and you end up making a mess of your car and home or hotel.

That’s where the POPCHOSE Waterproof & Sandproof Beach Blanket comes in.

Image source: POPCHOSE POPCHOSE’s invention is an awesome beach blanket that isn’t made of towel material or any other cotton. Instead, the material feels like a parachute. But don’t worry because it’s not uncomfortable at all to sit or lay on. In fact, it resists heat so it’s actually more comfortable to lay on than many regular towels.

It’s also waterproof so it doesn’t soak up moisture like a beach towel!

But the best part is definitely the fact that it’s sandproof. That means you can stop bringing the beach home with you and getting sand all over your car and floors.

One quick brush or shake of this awesome beach blanket and you won’t find a single grain of sand left. It’s definitely one of the best beach towels for sand that you’ll ever come across.

POPCHOSE beach blanket fast facts

The POPCHOSE Waterproof & Sandproof Beach Blanket is truly awesome and it’s on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Definitely check it out before you head back to the beach.

This is definitely one of the best beach towels for sand, hands down. Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering one:

Large size (78″ x 83″) to fit all your friends or family, but still easy to fold up and pack into any beach bag — it’s only about 4.5″ x 6.3″ when folded tight

Weighs less than a pound so you can transport it anywhere

Made from 210T polyester so it’s sandproof and weatherproof

so it’s sandproof and weatherproof Just give this beach blanket one quick shake and all the sand comes right off

Water also beads off the blanket instead of getting soaked up — you can even use it to shelter yourself from rain

