10 Amazon finds under $40 that everyone is obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $40!

There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look.

For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that just went mega-viral on TikTok and is selling like crazy? Kids love it so much, and so do adults even if they won’t admit it. Now, it’s down to the lowest price in a while thanks to a discount on Amazon.

Or how about this awesome 22-in-1 screwdriver set that retails for $30 but is down to just $19.19 on Amazon right now?

How about the MyQ that lets your open your garage with your phone or voice for just $29? Or beloved TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for $6.25 each?! And since there’s a newer model now, Amazon’s Echo Dot that everyone loves so much is also under $40.

Some of the most useful things you’ve ever bought didn’t necessarily cost a lot of money. And now, we’re about to add a bunch of new entries to that list. We’ve rounded up 10 different gadgets and gizmos on Amazon that are all super useful and yet shockingly affordable.

These popular products are already priced so low that they don’t need extra savings to make them appealing — though many of them actually do have added discounts right now from Amazon or from third-party sellers.

Check out our roundup below to see 10 different devices you’ll wish you had all along. Some are novel gadgets that you’ve probably never heard of. Meanwhile, others are key essentials that cost way less than popular rivals.

Galaxy Star Projector: One of the best Amazon finds under $40

This awesome night light and projector beams an array of stars onto the walls and ceiling around it, creating a magical scene that feels like you’re sleeping under the night sky

The projector rotates slowly to simulate the rotation of the Earth — how cool is that?!

Tranquil and relaxing to help young children (and adults!) fall asleep faster

This model can also project ocean waves, so you can vary the scenes

Lighting is dimmable and there are 10 different color options to choose from including red, blue, green, white, or multicolor

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone

They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!

Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon’s Echo Dot is the #1 best-selling Alexa smart speaker of all time!

It’s Amazon’s most compact Alexa smart speaker ever

Fits perfectly in tight spaces or on your counter without taking up too much room

Features loud, rich sound and a sleek fabric design

You can even pair two Echo Dots together for stereo sound

Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more

Stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and other popular services



Turn on your lights, lock your doors, control the temperature in your house, and more

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit

The incredible adhesive that’s stronger than any glue — Bondic is liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and dries clear just like glue

Apply to any plastic surface and use the included UV light in the cap to set the liquid

Cures in seconds to create a permanent bond

Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set is an amazing Amazon find for less than $40

Nanch’s H8 22-in-1 screwdriver set includes 22 magnetic screwdriver bits

Don’t worry because the bits aren’t over-magnetized, so they won’t damage small electronics

All bits are made from S2 steel alloy with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62

Special anti-rust treatment ensures that this set stays free of any rusting

TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs

Available in either dimmable white or multicolor

Control with your Kasa app or your voice with Alexa and Google Assistant

Compatible with popular smart home platforms

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker

Want delicious espresso and coffee on the go?

Don’t spend $5 a cup at Starbucks

BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush

Don’t sit there scrubbing your dishes by hand when they won’t fit in the dishwasher — use this awesome top-rated device instead.

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Clothes Hangers: An essential Amazon find under $40

You won’t believe how much more you’ll fit in your closet

Perfect for tight spaces

No closet should be without them, and you get 10 for less than $15.

