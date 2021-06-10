Best Aloe Vera Solution

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Aloe Vera is probably one of the world’s greatest hidden gems. It’s a versatile solution that can be used for a variety of health-related benefits, ranging from skincare, healing cuts, scrapes, and bruises, and even as a means to keep your hair and scalp healthy and dandruff-free. You can also use Aloe Vera in conjunction with rubbing alcohol and essential oils to make your own homemade hand sanitizer concoction. If you’re not familiar with the wondrous nature of Aloe Vera, don’t worry, we’re here to help. We decided to try out some of the best Aloe Vera solutions on the market today, and in turn, lend a little bit of our newfound expertise to some of you Aloe Vera “noobs.” Here’s what we managed to find out.

Feel the relief

Overall, you’re not going to find a solution better than this Organic Aloe Vera Gel with 100% Pure Aloe From Freshly Cut Aloe Plant. For starters, it’s derived from real, naturally grown and freshly cut Aloe leaves — not the powder like you might find from some brands. It’s particularly great for your skin, as it combines with 100% natural Seaweed Extract, which acts as a thickener and helps the gel absorb rapidly to your skin, leaving absolutely no traces of sticky residues in the process. While it does technically combine with a natural thickener, this gel is clear and actually slightly thinner than some of the other gels, which gives you a smooth-to-the-touch, soothing sensation upon each use. This gel from Seven Minerals even contains a free 47-page e-book so you can learn about the many benefits of using Aloe Vera before you even apply it to your skin or scalp.

Key Features:

Clear and slightly thinner than others

47-page e-book

Derived from freshly cut Aloe leaves

Comfortable in your skin

For a comfortable solution that’s both soothing and highly-effective, the NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel is a phenomenal choice. This solution is 99.75% organic and made from cold-pressed, charcoal filtered aloe leaves that’s all-natural and made in the U.S. It’s amongst the smoothest, best-feeling options out there, as it’s non-sticky, fluid, and made with a highly-silky consistency that works wonders on your skin. The texture of this Aloe actually gives your more than the typical 8-oz. bottle, as it contains an extremely high potency and it’s thin and smooth enough to get more “bang for your buck,” so to speak. It’s also naturally anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal, making it a great option for individual use or in conjunction with other ingredients to make homemade sanitizer, shampoos, face creams, etc.

Key Features:

Extremely high potency

Anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal

Non-sticky and fluid

Don’t run out

George’s Aloe Vera Supplement is the perfect supplement to purchase in bulk if you’re looking to make a large quantity of your own homemade solution. This Aloe Vera supplement comes in a whopping 128-oz. container, allowing you to use it for a variety of homemade concoctions — whether that’s your own Aloe Vera gel, shampoo, hand sanitizer, etc. The full bottle contains fractionally distilled liquid from Aloe Vera leaves, giving you perhaps the purest form of Aloe Vera out there. George’s Aloe Vera supplement is also free of preservatives, additives, bitterness, and anthraquinone, making it a great option for any type of homemade Aloe Vera-derived treatment.

Key Features:

128 ounces

Fractionally distilled liquid

Free of preservatives

Save some money

From a sheer pricing perspective, you can’t miss with Nature Republic’s New Soothing Moisture Aloe Vera Gel. This gentle, soothing, and hydrating gel is both pocket (not to mention wallet)-friendly, soft-to-the-touch, and highly versatile. It’s made with 92% certified organic Aloe Vera leaf extract, so it might not be as organic as some of the others, but still enough to nourish and replenish your skin. It’s also still completely free from paraben, mineral oil and artificial coloring, and it features a pleasing gel texture that dissolves efficiently without leaving any sticky residue whatsoever.

Key Features:

A pleasing gel texture

Made with 92% certified organic Aloe Vera leaf extract

Still enough to nourish and replenish your skin

Enjoy the natural ingredients

This Cold-pressed Ultra Hydrating Skin Soothing Aloe Gel for Face Body After-Sun Care Aloe Gel by Sky Organics is the best cold-pressed, organic Aloe Vera gel you’re going to find. This iteration is 99.8% natural, making it, technically, the most organic supplement on this list. It’s cold-pressed, which makes it all the more effective, in addition to bringing lightweight and long-lasting hydration to otherwise dry skin on the face and/or body without feeling sticky or irritated. In addition to being cold-pressed from real Aloe Vera plants, it’s also enriched with Vitamin C, giving it powerful antioxidant properties that are ideal for luscious and beautiful skin.

Key Features:

Cold-pressed

Enriched with Vitamin C

Brings lightweight and long-lasting hydration